Neal (hamstring) sat out for a second consecutive practice session Friday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Neal is tied with Deion Jones for a team-high 22 tackles through the first three weeks of the season, but the former Pro Bowler may now be facing his 29th missed game since the start of 2018. Having popped up on the injury report after fielding 83 percent of the defensive workload during a Week 3 loss to Chicago, Neal's potential absence would leave rookie Jaylinn Hawkins in line for increased reps at strong safety. There is still time, however, for Neal to make a practice appearance Saturday, with the Falcons not kicking off until Monday night against the Packers.