Pitts has signed a four-year deal with the Falcons worth $32.9 million, including $21.2 million guaranteed and a fifth-year team option, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Pitts, who the Falcons took fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, is poised to see a key role in the team's passing offense from the get-go this coming season. With Julio Jones no longer in the mix, the 6-foot-6, 246-pounder should be one of QB Matt Ryan's main targets along with Calvin Ridley, now Atlanta's clear-cut No. 1 wideout. It's a context that puts the rookie tight end firmly on the fantasy radar and makes him an upside play to target once the top-tier options at his position (Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller) are off the board.