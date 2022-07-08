Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Pitts is only "scratching the surface," Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Pitts was drafted fourth overall by the Falcons in 2021 and lived up to the hype by recording 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie, becoming the first tight end to do so since Mike Ditka in 1961. The 6-foot-6 phenom registered three 100-plus yard games -- including a 163 yard performance in Week 7 -- and averaged 15.1 yards per catch. However, Pitts, who was projected to be a major red-zone threat, caught just one touchdown on 25 targets from inside 20 yards. If the Florida product is going to continue living up to the hype, he'll have to improve his red-efficiency in Year 2. Atlanta hopes that the addition of fellow first-round pick Drake London and former Raider Bryan Edwards will open up more 1-on-1 opportunities for Pitts to showcase his athletic ability near the end zone moving forward, though it remains to be seen how prolific a Marcus Mariota-led offense can be in 2022.