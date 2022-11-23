Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Pitts will require surgery to address his right knee injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Smith said that a recovery timetable for Pitts, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, won't be known until after surgery is completed. The Falcons haven't offered details on the extent of Pitts' injury, but multiple reports have suggested that the 2021 first-round pick is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. Pitts will need to miss a minimum of four games due to his placement on IR, but pending an update from Atlanta after his procedure, it remains to be seen whether the tight end will be able to return this season.