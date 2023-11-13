Pitts caught three of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Cardinals.

The five targets actually led the Falcons on the day as Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and Desmond Ridder combined for a woeful 21 pass attempts and 94 yards. Pitts has caught at least three passes in five straight games, but while his fantasy floor seems to have stabilized, his ceiling remains all but absent -- the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has just one TD during that stretch, the only one he's scored all year, and his best showing in those five games is a mere 56 yards. Pitts and the Falcons will get a bye next week, but he might be able to make an impact in Week 12 against a Saints defense that's suddenly looked vulnerable to tight ends, getting lit up by T.J. Hockenson and Cole Kmet in consecutive weeks.