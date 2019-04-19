Falcons' Ra'Shede Hageman: Inks deal with Falcons
Hageman signed a contract with the Falcons on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hageman has not played in the NFL since 2016, and despite being suspended for two games by the league earlier this month, the Falcons have elected to give him a second chance after legal troubles led to his release a few years ago. Atlanta does have an opening at defensive tackles following the departure of Terrell McClain, but Hageman will likely have to prove his behavior is in check before having a shot at the team's final roster.
