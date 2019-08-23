Falcons' Ra'Shede Hageman: Sustains stinger Thursday
Hageman suffered a stinger during Thursday's preseason loss to Washington, NFL.com reports.
Hageman was forced out of the game due to the injury. It's unclear how serious the issue is or to what degree it'll hinder the 29-year-old in his pursuit of a roster spot and a successful comeback from a two-season hiatus. If Hageman does manage to stick to the roster, he'll have to miss the first two games of the season while he serves a suspension.
