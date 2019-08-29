Falcons' Ra'Shede Hageman: Out with hamstring injury
Hageman (neck) isn't expected to play Thursday at Jacksonville due to a hamstring injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Hageman exited last week's preseason game with a stinger, but its a hamstring issue that will keep him from Thursday's contest. The 29-year-old is fighting for a roster spot after a two-year hiatus, but the multiple injuries -- plus a two-game suspension -- will make it difficult for him to last through roster cutdowns.
