Falcons' Ra'Shede Hageman: Back in game action
Hageman (suspension) collected one tackle during Thursday's 19-7 loss to Washington.
Hageman sat out Atlanta's second and third preseason games against the Jets and Dolphins, having suffered a groin injury during the Hall of Fame Game loss to Denver. The 29-year-old is attempting a comeback after a two-season hiatus from the NFL, but will have to serve a two-game suspension before being permitted to return to regular-season action. He's facing an uphill battle to a roster spot at a crowded position group, but may be brought on for depth in Week 3 depending on how the unit looks in his absence.
