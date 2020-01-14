Ra'Shede Hageman: Waived off injured reserve
Hageman (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve by the Falcons on Monday.
Hageman was waived/injured by Atlanta in September after serving his two-game suspension, and he's since been on injured reserve after clearing waivers. The 2014 second-round pick hasn't seen game action since the 2016 campaign.
