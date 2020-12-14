Gage secured five of seven targets for 82 yards, adding a 39-yard touchdown pass during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

Gage logged four-plus receptions and 50 or more receiving yards for a second consecutive game, but his long TD pass to Calvin Ridley was undoubtedly a crucial addition to his output. Gadget-play TDs such as these may come few and far between for Gage, but regardless of the route taken, the 24-year-old delivered for those who relied on him in fantasy playoff matchups. A Week 15 matchup against Tampa Bay provides for an encouraging forecast, as the Buccaneers have surrendered the ninth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs.