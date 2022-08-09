Though Allgeier is listed on the back end of the Falcons' unofficial posted depth chart, Scott Bair of the team's official site notes that's an approach coach Arthur Smith generally takes at this stage of the preseason.

Along with Allgeier, wideout Drake London -- the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 -- also finds his name down the team's initial depth chart. Last month, Bair projected that Cordarrelle Patterson would maintain his starting RB role, but he also cited Allgeier, Damien Williams and perhaps Avery Williams as candidates to carve out backfield roles this coming season. While it remains to be seen how much of a workload Allgeier is handed early on this season, the fifth-rounder does have the physical presence to provide the team with a complementary option to develop as the season progresses alongside the versatile Patterson.