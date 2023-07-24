Last year, only four quarterbacks averaged over 24 points per game (six-point-passing-TD leagues). Two years ago that number was 12.

The flip side is that nine other passers averaged between 20 and 22 points per game, many of which underwhelmed on their way to that mark. For instance, Justin Fields started slow (10.4 points per game in his first four) before catching fire (26.2 from Week 5 on) while Lamar Jackson began the season flying high (40.7 in his first three) before getting grounded (16.4 in his last nine).

Two things happened here: One, the position remained satisfactorily deep given that 13 passers at least made it to 20 points per game. Two, other positions weren't deep with mega-studs. Only 14 wide receivers averaged more than 15 PPR points per game last year ... and 17 receivers scored between 12 and 14.9 points per game. Same thing at running back (10 rushers averaged 15-plus, 14 more averaged between 12 and 14.9). You know tight ends weren't great once you got past the top guys.

What's a manager to do? Simple: if you're not going to get a stat dominator at another position, the natural pivot is to take a stat dominator at quarterback. And because there are fewer stat dominators expected at the other positions, the consensus will chase a stat-dominating quarterback sooner.

It's supply and demand. And truthfully, it's been going on in home leagues for years. This year, it feels justified.

The Tier 1 quarterbacks all have potential for as many as 29 Fantasy points per game (25 points in four-point passing touchdown formats). They'll all be long gone by the end of Round 2. If you happen to find yourself in Round 2 and you don't love anyone left at the other positions, do not hesitate to take one of these three.

The better values, however, are in Tier 2. These four quarterbacks are capable of turning in 25 or more points per game (21 or more in four-point passing touchdown formats). You should be able to wait as many as three rounds later and collect someone with close to the upside as the QBs drafted before 24th overall.

All three quarterbacks in Tier 3 have great upside, including rookie dual-threat Anthony Richardson, but they all have flaws you have to account for. Lawrence is the safest but you're making a projection that his numbers rise dramatically from the 20.3 he had last year because of Calvin Ridley. You'll feel better rostering Richardson and Tua Tagovailoa if you have another quarterback behind them in case they stink or get hurt.

Tier 4 is fine if you're satisfied with 20 to 22 Fantasy points per game from your signal-caller. These are also the same quarterbacks you'll target if you want a really good backup to pair with a high-ceiling/low-floor starter.

DAVE'S FAVORITE STRATEGY IF YOU START ONE QB: Aim for one of the quarterbacks in the first two tiers, but don't take one if it means passing on a very good player at another position. Tier 3 is the fallback plan. If you wait until Tier 4 to find a quarterback, you better have a stacked roster otherwise.

DAVE'S FAVORITE STRATEGY IF YOU CAN/MUST START TWO QBs: The entire equation changes because the demand changes. Don't hesitate to spend two of your first three picks on quarterbacks, especially if you can pick up one from Tiers 1 and 2.

Quarterback tiers