As I mentioned in the WR Tiers & Strategies story, there's been this tug-of-war between rushers and receivers for Fantasy supremacy. For now, receivers are winning, which is why you'll see more non-running backs go in Round 1 than ever before, but that's ONLY if your league counts receptions for anything.

On top of being kicked off the top of the mountain in PPR formats, a changing of the guard is happening at running back. Four of the top 10 RBs in my PPR rankings -- guys we've counted on for years -- are at least 27 years old (and Saquon Barkley is 26). This doesn't include prior stalwarts of the Fantasy galaxy like Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook, who aren't slam-dunk top-20 picks anymore.

This coincides with something NFL fanatics have known for years: More teams than ever are utilizing multiple running backs. It makes sense for coaches to preserve the bodies of their rushers, but it takes away precious opportunities we want for Fantasy glory. Only four running backs -- Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Jonathan Taylor and Barkley -- averaged 20 touches per game in 2022. There were twice as many in 2021 ... not that eight is a strong number of players. It used to be higher than that.

So it stands to reason that if there aren't as many high-volume running backs to benefit from, then demand for the ones who do touch the ball a lot will skyrocket. Because, as even a small child could figure out, the more touches a running back gets, the more Fantasy points they should score.

This poses a lot of strategy questions you may have.

Does this mean it's worth it to take a running back in Round 1? In non-PPR, absolutely. In half- and full-PPR, you have options. All of the high-volume Tier 1 RBs will get snagged, but not quickly since the elite-level WRs will be popular. Injury issues aside, there is 20-point PPR per-game potential with all of those mega backs; only a few of the running backs in Tier 2 have close to that much upside. Bottom line: If you're comfortable with the risk, and if you don't want to get stuck with a crummy starter later on, taking the running back in Round 1 is fine.

Am I stuck if I don't take a running back in Round 1? Of course not. There might not even be a statistical disadvantage if you pick up someone like Henry or Nick Chubb in Round 2 in PPR (both are Round 1 picks in non-PPR), but all they have to do is stay healthy and stay efficient at levels they've played at for the past two seasons and you're golden. They're not the only two RBs worth a second-round pick, but they're the best two who should have a top 20 average draft position.

I don't want to take running backs with my first two picks -- what am I looking at in Rounds 3 and 4? The backs that will flow through 25th and 50th overall have 15-touch potential. That's cool, it means they can still put up productive Fantasy numbers, but their dominant games won't be as plentiful as the ones chosen prior. They should be good starters, occasionally great starters, and occasionally awful starters.

I DO want to take running backs with my first two picks -- what problems might I have later? On Draft Day, there's nothing major to fear because the wide receiver position is plentiful. And you may find it worth the risk because having two stud running backs putting up big points will make your team dominant.

But this strategy is the most volatile. If fate isn't friendly, you'll have trouble on two fronts -- if the RBs you pick stink or get hurt, you may struggle to make lineup choices at running back during the year AND you'll be behind the curve at the other positions you waited to fill. Say you land Barkley and Tony Pollard with your first two picks -- imagine the trouble you'll be in if Pollard doesn't get juiced-up touches and Barkley misses part of the season.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What if I go Zero RB and not even bother with a running back until Round 5? It's the opposite of the above -- you should have strong starters at wide receiver and be loaded at quarterback and/or tight end, but you'll put some pressure on yourself to find potent running backs from Tier 5 and beyond. And when I say beyond, I mean beyond Draft Day because you might be searching for RB help all year. If you trust yourself to find running back values in your draft, or find running backs off waivers throughout the season, you should try this approach so long as you don't pass an obvious RB value up. For what it's worth, I expect at least three managers in every league to try this in 2023.

DAVE'S FAVORITE STRATEGY AT RB: Draft at least one Tier 1 or 2 running back early without fear. It doesn't have to be your first pick, but it shouldn't be your third. Build up your wide receiver starters after that unless there's a no-brainer at another position, including running back, that falls into your lap. And also, have six running backs before you get to Round 12.

Running back PPR tiers

Running back non-PPR tiers

