The decision that will drive your wide receiver strategy in PPR will be based on how you feel about Tier 1 running backs (like Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and even Bijan Robinson) and Tier 1 tight ends (Travis Kelce and absolutely no one else). If you crave one of them, you're probably passing up a shot at a Tier 1 receiver (you may be able to snag one with an early Round 2 pick but don't count on it).
Otherwise, you're not just playing it safe by taking a receiver in Round 1, you're also playing the odds that you'll score more Fantasy points with that pick.
The most popular positions in Fantasy are running backs and wide receivers, and there's been a tug-of-war between them for Fantasy supremacy for years. The war has been won, for now, by receivers, but that's ONLY if your league counts receptions for anything. In Point Per Reception (PPR) formats, your decision to go with a receiver or a running back in Round 1 might be made easier after checking this out:
|2022
|WR
|RB
|Players with 20+ PPR per game average
|4
|2
|Players with 15+ PPR per game average
|13
|10
|Players with 11+ PPR per game average
|39
|30
|PPR per-game average of top-12
|17.0
|16.6
|PPR per-game average of 13-24
|12.9
|11.8
In five different meaningful categories, receivers outperformed running backs in 2022.
It was even more in favor of receivers in 2021 -- the top-12 wideouts averaged 17.3 PPR points per game compared to 15.0 for running backs, and the No. 2 wideouts averaged 13.3 PPR points per game versus 11.0 for their rushing counterparts. Injuries obviously play a role every year, but it's correctly assumed that running backs are more fragile than wide receivers.
So in PPR leagues, receivers are kings in the first few rounds.
But in leagues where catches don't count, they're not there and may never be.
|2022
|WR
|RB
|Players with 15+ NON per game average
|0
|4
|Players with 11+ NON per game average
|9
|16
|Players with 9+ NON per game average
|20
|29
|NON per-game average of top-12
|11.7
|13.7
|NON per-game average of 13-24
|9
|10.3
It's the exact opposite of the PPR chart, which is kind of obvious since the receptions that receivers ultimately need in order to produce numbers don't count for squat, and the touchdowns and yardage that the top running backs get dominate pass-catchers. It's much easier to go with a running back in Round 1, if not Rounds 1 and 2, in non-PPR leagues.
It's worth mentioning that wide receiver is the deepest position to pick from. That's a byproduct of the league's offenses spreading the ball around, creating opportunities for plenty of non-No. 1 targets to rake in 60 or 70 yards on four or five catches. You will find wideouts who could pick up those kinds of numbers on waivers from week to week unless you're in a league with deep benches. It's why when I draft, I barely have any wide receiver depth -- I can find guys when I need them off the waiver wire. I'd rather spend the majority of my picks on running backs and hope I hit a lottery ticket.
DAVE'S FAVORITE STRATEGY AT WR: I won't pass up any player that carries sky-high upside, be it any position in any round. But once those players are gone (and they're usually gone very quickly), I'll lean toward taking a wide receiver only if there isn't a player at a different position I either want badly or need desperately to fill a lineup spot. Then once I have four or five receivers, I'm not picking any more unless it's someone with big-time upside right at the start of the season.
Wide receiver PPR tiers
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
D. Adams LV Davante Adams LV
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
C. Ridley JAC Calvin Ridley JAC
D. Moore CHI D.J. Moore CHI
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
C. Watson GB Christian Watson GB
D. Hopkins TEN DeAndre Hopkins TEN
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
A. Cooper CLE Amari Cooper CLE
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
M. Brown ARI Marquise Brown ARI
G. Pickens PIT George Pickens PIT
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
C. Kirk JAC Christian Kirk JAC
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
J. Dotson WAS Jahan Dotson WAS
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
K. Toney KC Kadarius Toney KC
T. Burks TEN Treylon Burks TEN
S. Moore KC Skyy Moore KC
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
G. Davis BUF Gabe Davis BUF
B. Cooks DAL Brandin Cooks DAL
R. Bateman BAL Rashod Bateman BAL
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
A. Thielen CAR Adam Thielen CAR
R. Moore ARI Rondale Moore ARI
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
Q. Johnston LAC Quentin Johnston LAC
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
I. Hodgins NYG Isaiah Hodgins NYG
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
J. Metchie III HOU John Metchie III HOU
O. Beckham Jr. BAL Odell Beckham Jr. BAL
A. Lazard NYJ Allen Lazard NYJ
E. Moore CLE Elijah Moore CLE
J. Mingo CAR Jonathan Mingo CAR
Wide receiver non-PPR tiers
J. Chase CIN Ja'Marr Chase CIN
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
T. Hill MIA Tyreek Hill MIA
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
A. Brown PHI A.J. Brown PHI
D. Adams LV Davante Adams LV
G. Wilson NYJ Garrett Wilson NYJ
J. Waddle MIA Jaylen Waddle MIA
A. St. Brown DET Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
D. Smith PHI DeVonta Smith PHI
T. Higgins CIN Tee Higgins CIN
C. Olave NO Chris Olave NO
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
C. Ridley JAC Calvin Ridley JAC
D. Moore CHI D.J. Moore CHI
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
C. Watson GB Christian Watson GB
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
D. Hopkins TEN DeAndre Hopkins TEN
A. Cooper CLE Amari Cooper CLE
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
D. London ATL Drake London ATL
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
G. Pickens PIT George Pickens PIT
M. Brown ARI Marquise Brown ARI
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
M. Pittman IND Michael Pittman IND
J. Dotson WAS Jahan Dotson WAS
J. Addison MIN Jordan Addison MIN
M. Williams LAC Mike Williams LAC
C. Kirk JAC Christian Kirk JAC
K. Toney KC Kadarius Toney KC
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
G. Davis BUF Gabe Davis BUF
J. Williams DET Jameson Williams DET
S. Moore KC Skyy Moore KC
T. Burks TEN Treylon Burks TEN
R. Bateman BAL Rashod Bateman BAL
B. Cooks DAL Brandin Cooks DAL
Q. Johnston LAC Quentin Johnston LAC
Z. Flowers BAL Zay Flowers BAL
R. Doubs GB Romeo Doubs GB
J. Meyers LV Jakobi Meyers LV
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
O. Beckham Jr. BAL Odell Beckham Jr. BAL
J. Smith-Njigba SEA Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
I. Hodgins NYG Isaiah Hodgins NYG
N. Collins HOU Nico Collins HOU
A. Thielen CAR Adam Thielen CAR
R. Moore ARI Rondale Moore ARI
J. Metchie III HOU John Metchie III HOU
E. Moore CLE Elijah Moore CLE
D. Chark CAR D.J. Chark CAR
A. Lazard NYJ Allen Lazard NYJ
J. Mingo CAR Jonathan Mingo CAR