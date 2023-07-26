The decision that will drive your wide receiver strategy in PPR will be based on how you feel about Tier 1 running backs (like Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and even Bijan Robinson) and Tier 1 tight ends (Travis Kelce and absolutely no one else). If you crave one of them, you're probably passing up a shot at a Tier 1 receiver (you may be able to snag one with an early Round 2 pick but don't count on it).

Otherwise, you're not just playing it safe by taking a receiver in Round 1, you're also playing the odds that you'll score more Fantasy points with that pick.

The most popular positions in Fantasy are running backs and wide receivers, and there's been a tug-of-war between them for Fantasy supremacy for years. The war has been won, for now, by receivers, but that's ONLY if your league counts receptions for anything. In Point Per Reception (PPR) formats, your decision to go with a receiver or a running back in Round 1 might be made easier after checking this out:

2022 WR RB Players with 20+ PPR per game average 4 2 Players with 15+ PPR per game average 13 10 Players with 11+ PPR per game average 39 30 PPR per-game average of top-12 17.0 16.6 PPR per-game average of 13-24 12.9 11.8

In five different meaningful categories, receivers outperformed running backs in 2022.

It was even more in favor of receivers in 2021 -- the top-12 wideouts averaged 17.3 PPR points per game compared to 15.0 for running backs, and the No. 2 wideouts averaged 13.3 PPR points per game versus 11.0 for their rushing counterparts. Injuries obviously play a role every year, but it's correctly assumed that running backs are more fragile than wide receivers.

So in PPR leagues, receivers are kings in the first few rounds.

But in leagues where catches don't count, they're not there and may never be.

2022 WR RB Players with 15+ NON per game average 0 4 Players with 11+ NON per game average 9 16 Players with 9+ NON per game average 20 29 NON per-game average of top-12 11.7 13.7 NON per-game average of 13-24 9 10.3

It's the exact opposite of the PPR chart, which is kind of obvious since the receptions that receivers ultimately need in order to produce numbers don't count for squat, and the touchdowns and yardage that the top running backs get dominate pass-catchers. It's much easier to go with a running back in Round 1, if not Rounds 1 and 2, in non-PPR leagues.

It's worth mentioning that wide receiver is the deepest position to pick from. That's a byproduct of the league's offenses spreading the ball around, creating opportunities for plenty of non-No. 1 targets to rake in 60 or 70 yards on four or five catches. You will find wideouts who could pick up those kinds of numbers on waivers from week to week unless you're in a league with deep benches. It's why when I draft, I barely have any wide receiver depth -- I can find guys when I need them off the waiver wire. I'd rather spend the majority of my picks on running backs and hope I hit a lottery ticket.

DAVE'S FAVORITE STRATEGY AT WR: I won't pass up any player that carries sky-high upside, be it any position in any round. But once those players are gone (and they're usually gone very quickly), I'll lean toward taking a wide receiver only if there isn't a player at a different position I either want badly or need desperately to fill a lineup spot. Then once I have four or five receivers, I'm not picking any more unless it's someone with big-time upside right at the start of the season.

Wide receiver PPR tiers

Wide receiver non-PPR tiers