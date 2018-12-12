Fantasy Football Instant Reaction: Projecting the Eagles without Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the rest of the Eagles.
Carson Wentz is unlikely to play in Week 15 and his status for the rest of the season is up in the air, Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday. This is a crushing blow to anyone who planned on starting Wentz in their Fantasy Football semifinals and will have ramifications for all the Eagles. It's worth noting that Doug Pederson has not ruled out Wentz, but Fantasy owners need to react now. Let's break it down.
First and foremost, if you're looking for a Wentz replacement, you're looking at a pair of rookies. Lamar Jackson has a great matchup against Tampa Bay (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) and is coming off a 22-point performance against Kansas City. He has slightly more risk because Joe Flacco will be active as the backup, but he's a top-10 quarterback for me in Week 15.
If Jackson isn't available, Josh Allen has been even better lately. Allen has rushed for at least 90 yards in his past three games and faces a Lions secondary that has given up huge games this season. I have concerns about the sustainability of Allen's rushing production, but he should have a better day as a passer against this defense.
Outside of Wentz replacements, the picture grows less clear. In their careers as Eagles, Foles has been remarkably similar to Wentz, but Foles doesn't have the upside of the best we've seen from Wentz. Earlier this year, Foles looked like a major downgrade, averaging just 5.5 yards per pass attempt. More than half of his throws went to Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor, but that was also without Alshon Jeffery and before Golden Tate.
With a crowded receiving corps and a downgrade at quarterback, Ertz is the only option you should trust in this passing game. He's still a top-five tight end, but he does lose a little bit of upside simply because we wouldn't expect the Eagles to score as many points without Wentz.
The running game is also a concern in Philadelphia. The Eagles will be chasing points and Darren Sproles figures to be involved in the passing game. But he's only had four touches in each of the past two games. Josh Adams will find less room to run with Foles under center, he's no more than a flex option now, and maybe even worse in non-PPR.
The only winner in Week 15 is the Rams defense. They've been a lot better with Aqib Talib healthy and should be a top option this week against Foles and the Eagles.
The bottom line? If you had an Eagle not named Ertz in your starting lineup, it's time to look for a replacement.
