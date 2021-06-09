I love it when mock drafts are fun, and we had a fantastic one Tuesday night during our live stream on YouTube. It was a 12-team, Superflex mock draft, and I highly encourage you to watch the results as it happened here.

This was a 0.5 PPR league, and we had Stephie Smalls of FTN Fantasy, Troy King of Football Guys and LaQuan Jones of Real Deal Fantasy join our CBS Sports crew for this mock draft. And there were plenty of interesting draft picks that we debated.

For example, LaQuan drafted Ryan Tannehill over Russell Wilson in Round 2. Dave Richard drafted Joe Burrow over Davante Adams in Round 3. And Adam Aizer selected Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb with back-to-back picks in Rounds 4 and 5.

There were other selections that were questionable, but let's go back to the Tannehill pick because this was the first mock draft we did after Julio Jones was traded from Atlanta to Tennessee. The addition of Jones is a huge boost for Tannehill, which is why he was the No. 7 quarterback off the board behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert. I wouldn't have drafted Tannehill that early, but I certainly get the appeal with his upgraded receiving corps.

A.J. Brown was the eighth receiver off the board, and he was drafted in Round 4 -- four picks after Calvin Ridley, who is now the No. 1 receiver in Atlanta. I love both of these guys, but I would also draft Ridley ahead of Brown now.

Jones was drafted in Round 5 as the No. 16 receiver in this league, and that's a solid spot for him. He loses Fantasy value going to the Titans, but he's still worth drafting as a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats.

Kyle Pitts went in Round 7 here, and he might be a steal in that spot. He was the No. 6 tight end off the board behind Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, George Kittle, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson, and Pitts is a winner with Jones no longer in Atlanta.

Russell Gage should be considered a sleeper now with Jones gone, and he was drafted in Round 12. And Matt Ryan went in Round 5 as the No. 18 quarterback in this draft.

In a one-quarterback league, Ryan likely isn't getting drafted, but he's a decent Superflex option in this format. He was drafted after Ryan Fitzpatrick and one spot ahead of Carson Wentz, which is a good range for Ryan now that he's without Jones.

In looking at this mock draft, three Fantasy managers started their teams with two quarterbacks with their first two picks -- Dave (Murray and Burrow), Heath Cummings (Jackson and Wilson) and LaQuan (Prescott and Tannehill). You should examine their teams if you like this strategy.

Chris Towers, on the other hand, waited until Round 7 to draft his first quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa. He also got Justin Fields in Round 8, Trey Lance in Round 9 and Cam Newton in Round 11. This could work out great for Chris if two of these guys are successful, especially since his first six picks were Aaron Jones, Tyreek Hill, D'Andre Swift, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, D.J. Moore and Diontae Johnson.

For my team, I drafted one quarterback with my first six picks, which was Jalen Hurts in Round 2. I started my roster from No. 6 overall with Alvin Kamara, and then I selected Adams in Round 3, Terry McLaurin in Round 4, Robert Woods in Round 5 and Travis Etienne in Round 6.

In Round 7, I gambled on Deshaun Watson, who could be a top five Fantasy quarterback this season or not play at all depending on his off-field situation. I also took another questionable quarterback in Round 9 with Jameis Winston, who could be a star if he wins the starting job in New Orleans. And I drafted a fourth quarterback in Round 11 with Sam Darnold, who is insurance for Watson and Winston.

The rest of my team is Michael Carter, Zack Moss and Darrell Henderson at running back, and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tre'Quan Smith are my reserve receivers. Adam Trautman, one of my favorite sleepers, is my tight end. I like this team a lot, and it could be awesome, especially if all of my Saints (Kamara, Winston, Trautman and Smith) come through with a big performance this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor

2. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

3. Troy King, Football Guys

4. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. LaQuan Jones, Real Deal Fantasy

9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

11. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

12. Stephie Smalls, FTN Fantasy

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Dan Schneier C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 Adam Aizer D. Cook RB MIN 3 Troy King P. Mahomes QB KC 4 Jacob Gibbs J. Allen QB BUF 5 Dave Richard K. Murray QB ARI 6 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO 7 Heath Cummings L. Jackson QB BAL 8 LaQuan Jones D. Prescott QB DAL 9 Andrew Baumhor S. Barkley RB NYG 10 Chris Towers A. Jones RB GB 11 R.J. White J. Herbert QB LAC 12 Steph Smalls T. Kelce TE KC Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Steph Smalls N. Chubb RB CLE 14 R.J. White D. Henry RB TEN 15 Chris Towers T. Hill WR KC 16 Andrew Baumhor E. Elliott RB DAL 17 LaQuan Jones R. Tannehill QB TEN 18 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB SEA 19 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hurts QB PHI 20 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND 21 Jacob Gibbs A. Ekeler RB LAC 22 Troy King C. Akers RB LAR 23 Adam Aizer T. Brady QB TB 24 Dan Schneier J. Mixon RB CIN Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Dan Schneier A. Rodgers QB GB 26 Adam Aizer N. Harris RB PIT 27 Troy King D. Waller TE LV 28 Jacob Gibbs G. Kittle TE SF 29 Dave Richard J. Burrow QB CIN 30 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB 31 Heath Cummings D. Hopkins WR ARI 32 LaQuan Jones S. Diggs WR BUF 33 Andrew Baumhor M. Stafford QB LAR 34 Chris Towers D. Swift RB DET 35 R.J. White A. Gibson RB WAS 36 Steph Smalls T. Lawrence QB JAC Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Steph Smalls J. Dobbins RB BAL 38 R.J. White C. Ridley WR ATL 39 Chris Towers C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 40 Andrew Baumhor J. Jefferson WR MIN 41 LaQuan Jones K. Allen WR LAC 42 Heath Cummings A. Brown WR TEN 43 Jamey Eisenberg T. McLaurin WR WAS 44 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA 45 Jacob Gibbs M. Thomas WR NO 46 Troy King M. Sanders RB PHI 47 Adam Aizer A. Cooper WR DAL 48 Dan Schneier A. Robinson WR CHI Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Dan Schneier B. Mayfield QB CLE 50 Adam Aizer C. Lamb WR DAL 51 Troy King K. Cousins QB MIN 52 Jacob Gibbs R. Fitzpatrick QB WAS 53 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB CHI 54 Jamey Eisenberg R. Woods WR LAR 55 Heath Cummings C. Carson RB SEA 56 LaQuan Jones M. Davis RB ATL 57 Andrew Baumhor J. Jones WR ATL 58 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR 59 R.J. White M. Ryan QB ATL 60 Steph Smalls C. Wentz QB IND Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Steph Smalls J. Chase WR CIN 62 R.J. White M. Andrews TE BAL 63 Chris Towers D. Johnson WR PIT 64 Andrew Baumhor D. Jones QB NYG 65 LaQuan Jones J. Jacobs RB LV 66 Heath Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA 67 Jamey Eisenberg T. Etienne RB JAC 68 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB 69 Jacob Gibbs M. Gaskin RB MIA 70 Troy King A. Thielen WR MIN 71 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB 72 Dan Schneier B. Aiyuk WR SF Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Dan Schneier K. Golladay WR NYG 74 Adam Aizer B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 75 Troy King C. Kupp WR LAR 76 Jacob Gibbs C. Samuel WR WAS 77 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET 78 Jamey Eisenberg D. Watson QB HOU 79 Heath Cummings K. Pitts TE ATL 80 LaQuan Jones K. Hunt RB CLE 81 Andrew Baumhor C. Sutton WR DEN 82 Chris Towers T. Tagovailoa QB MIA 83 R.J. White C. Edmonds RB ARI 84 Steph Smalls C. Claypool WR PIT Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Steph Smalls R. Anderson WR CAR 86 R.J. White J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 87 Chris Towers J. Fields QB CHI 88 Andrew Baumhor D. Smith WR PHI 89 LaQuan Jones T. Higgins WR CIN 90 Heath Cummings R. Mostert RB SF 91 Jamey Eisenberg M. Carter RB NYJ 92 Dave Richard D. Chark WR JAC 93 Jacob Gibbs O. Beckham WR CLE 94 Troy King W. Fuller WR MIA 95 Adam Aizer D. Goedert TE PHI 96 Dan Schneier J. Williams RB DEN Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Dan Schneier T. Sermon RB SF 98 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR DEN 99 Troy King L. Fournette RB TB 100 Jacob Gibbs B. Cooks WR HOU 101 Dave Richard J. Robinson RB JAC 102 Jamey Eisenberg J. Winston QB NO 103 Heath Cummings M. Gordon RB DEN 104 LaQuan Jones R. Jones RB TB 105 Andrew Baumhor N. Fant TE DEN 106 Chris Towers T. Lance QB SF 107 R.J. White T. Boyd WR CIN 108 Steph Smalls J. Conner RB ARI Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Steph Smalls L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 110 R.J. White D. Harris RB NE 111 Chris Towers D. Samuel WR SF 112 Andrew Baumhor J. Landry WR CLE 113 LaQuan Jones I. Smith TE MIN 114 Heath Cummings J. Waddle WR MIA 115 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Moss RB BUF 116 Dave Richard M. Brown WR BAL 117 Jacob Gibbs C. Davis WR NYJ 118 Troy King M. Jones WR JAC 119 Adam Aizer D. Johnson RB HOU 120 Dan Schneier T. Hill QB NO Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Dan Schneier R. Tonyan TE GB 122 Adam Aizer D. Carr QB LV 123 Troy King G. Edwards RB BAL 124 Jacob Gibbs L. Murray RB NO 125 Dave Richard A. Brown WR TB 126 Jamey Eisenberg S. Darnold QB CAR 127 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DET 128 LaQuan Jones G. Davis WR BUF 129 Andrew Baumhor J. Goff QB DET 130 Chris Towers C. Newton QB NE 131 R.J. White K. Drake RB LV 132 Steph Smalls T. Pollard RB DAL Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Steph Smalls R. Gage WR ATL 134 R.J. White Z. Wilson QB NYJ 135 Chris Towers L. Thomas TE WAS 136 Andrew Baumhor M. Pittman WR IND 137 LaQuan Jones A. Dillon RB GB 138 Heath Cummings D. Singletary RB BUF 139 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR 140 Dave Richard T. Cohen RB CHI 141 Jacob Gibbs D. Parker WR MIA 142 Troy King M. Gallup WR DAL 143 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN 144 Dan Schneier M. Williams WR LAC Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Dan Schneier M. Hardman WR KC 146 Adam Aizer J. Brown WR LV 147 Troy King N. Hines RB IND 148 Jacob Gibbs P. Campbell WR IND 149 Dave Richard T. Coleman RB NYJ 150 Jamey Eisenberg A. Trautman TE NO 151 Heath Cummings T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR 152 LaQuan Jones D. Mooney WR CHI 153 Andrew Baumhor G. Bernard RB TB 154 Chris Towers T. Hilton WR IND 155 R.J. White R. Bateman WR BAL 156 Steph Smalls J. Smith TE NE Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Steph Smalls H. Ruggs III WR LV 158 R.J. White J. Reagor WR PHI 159 Chris Towers J. White RB NE 160 Andrew Baumhor J. McKissic RB WAS 161 LaQuan Jones R. Stevenson RB NE 162 Heath Cummings Rams DST LAR 163 Jamey Eisenberg A. St. Brown WR DET 164 Dave Richard R. Penny RB SEA 165 Jacob Gibbs D. Williams RB CHI 166 Troy King R. Moore WR ARI 167 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers WR GB 168 Dan Schneier T. Higbee TE LAR Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Dan Schneier J. Love QB GB 170 Adam Aizer E. Moore WR NYJ 171 Troy King K. Toney WR NYG 172 Jacob Gibbs C. Beasley WR BUF 173 Dave Richard Football Team DST WAS 174 Jamey Eisenberg T. Smith WR NO 175 Heath Cummings D. Evans RB TEN 176 LaQuan Jones Buccaneers DST TB 177 Andrew Baumhor T. Taylor QB HOU 178 Chris Towers C. Hubbard RB CAR 179 R.J. White Ravens DST BAL 180 Steph Smalls D. Mims WR NYJ Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 Steph Smalls Patriots DST NE 182 R.J. White Z. Ertz TE PHI 183 Chris Towers Broncos DST DEN 184 Andrew Baumhor Steelers DST PIT 185 LaQuan Jones A. Green WR ARI 186 Heath Cummings T. Bridgewater QB DEN 187 Jamey Eisenberg 49ers DST SF 188 Dave Richard M. Breida RB BUF 189 Jacob Gibbs Chiefs DST KC 190 Troy King Saints DST NO 191 Adam Aizer Giants DST NYG 192 Dan Schneier Colts DST IND Team by Team Dan Schneier Rd Pk Player 1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 24 J. Mixon RB CIN 3 25 A. Rodgers QB GB 4 48 A. Robinson WR CHI 5 49 B. Mayfield QB CLE 6 72 B. Aiyuk WR SF 7 73 K. Golladay WR NYG 8 96 J. Williams RB DEN 9 97 T. Sermon RB SF 10 120 T. Hill QB NO 11 121 R. Tonyan TE GB 12 144 M. Williams WR LAC 13 145 M. Hardman WR KC 14 168 T. Higbee TE LAR 15 169 J. Love QB GB 16 192 Colts DST IND Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 2 D. Cook RB MIN 2 23 T. Brady QB TB 3 26 N. Harris RB PIT 4 47 A. Cooper WR DAL 5 50 C. Lamb WR DAL 6 71 C. Godwin WR TB 7 74 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 8 95 D. Goedert TE PHI 9 98 J. Jeudy WR DEN 10 119 D. Johnson RB HOU 11 122 D. Carr QB LV 12 143 A. Mattison RB MIN 13 146 J. Brown WR LV 14 167 A. Rodgers WR GB 15 170 E. Moore WR NYJ 16 191 Giants DST NYG Troy King Rd Pk Player 1 3 P. Mahomes QB KC 2 22 C. Akers RB LAR 3 27 D. Waller TE LV 4 46 M. Sanders RB PHI 5 51 K. Cousins QB MIN 6 70 A. Thielen WR MIN 7 75 C. Kupp WR LAR 8 94 W. Fuller WR MIA 9 99 L. Fournette RB TB 10 118 M. Jones WR JAC 11 123 G. Edwards RB BAL 12 142 M. Gallup WR DAL 13 147 N. Hines RB IND 14 166 R. Moore WR ARI 15 171 K. Toney WR NYG 16 190 Saints DST NO Jacob Gibbs Rd Pk Player 1 4 J. Allen QB BUF 2 21 A. Ekeler RB LAC 3 28 G. Kittle TE SF 4 45 M. Thomas WR NO 5 52 R. Fitzpatrick QB WAS 6 69 M. Gaskin RB MIA 7 76 C. Samuel WR WAS 8 93 O. Beckham WR CLE 9 100 B. Cooks WR HOU 10 117 C. Davis WR NYJ 11 124 L. Murray RB NO 12 141 D. Parker WR MIA 13 148 P. Campbell WR IND 14 165 D. Williams RB CHI 15 172 C. Beasley WR BUF 16 189 Chiefs DST KC Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 5 K. Murray QB ARI 2 20 J. Taylor RB IND 3 29 J. Burrow QB CIN 4 44 D. Metcalf WR SEA 5 53 D. Montgomery RB CHI 6 68 M. Evans WR TB 7 77 T. Hockenson TE DET 8 92 D. Chark WR JAC 9 101 J. Robinson RB JAC 10 116 M. Brown WR BAL 11 125 A. Brown WR TB 12 140 T. Cohen RB CHI 13 149 T. Coleman RB NYJ 14 164 R. Penny RB SEA 15 173 Football Team DST WAS 16 188 M. Breida RB BUF Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 6 A. Kamara RB NO 2 19 J. Hurts QB PHI 3 30 D. Adams WR GB 4 43 T. McLaurin WR WAS 5 54 R. Woods WR LAR 6 67 T. Etienne RB JAC 7 78 D. Watson QB HOU 8 91 M. Carter RB NYJ 9 102 J. Winston QB NO 10 115 Z. Moss RB BUF 11 126 S. Darnold QB CAR 12 139 D. Henderson RB LAR 13 150 A. Trautman TE NO 14 163 A. St. Brown WR DET 15 174 T. Smith WR NO 16 187 49ers DST SF Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 7 L. Jackson QB BAL 2 18 R. Wilson QB SEA 3 31 D. Hopkins WR ARI 4 42 A. Brown WR TEN 5 55 C. Carson RB SEA 6 66 T. Lockett WR SEA 7 79 K. Pitts TE ATL 8 90 R. Mostert RB SF 9 103 M. Gordon RB DEN 10 114 J. Waddle WR MIA 11 127 J. Williams RB DET 12 138 D. Singletary RB BUF 13 151 T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR 14 162 Rams DST LAR 15 175 D. Evans RB TEN 16 186 T. Bridgewater QB DEN LaQuan Jones Rd Pk Player 1 8 D. Prescott QB DAL 2 17 R. Tannehill QB TEN 3 32 S. Diggs WR BUF 4 41 K. Allen WR LAC 5 56 M. Davis RB ATL 6 65 J. Jacobs RB LV 7 80 K. Hunt RB CLE 8 89 T. Higgins WR CIN 9 104 R. Jones RB TB 10 113 I. Smith TE MIN 11 128 G. Davis WR BUF 12 137 A. Dillon RB GB 13 152 D. Mooney WR CHI 14 161 R. Stevenson RB NE 15 176 Buccaneers DST TB 16 185 A. Green WR ARI Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 9 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 16 E. Elliott RB DAL 3 33 M. Stafford QB LAR 4 40 J. Jefferson WR MIN 5 57 J. Jones WR ATL 6 64 D. Jones QB NYG 7 81 C. Sutton WR DEN 8 88 D. Smith WR PHI 9 105 N. Fant TE DEN 10 112 J. Landry WR CLE 11 129 J. Goff QB DET 12 136 M. Pittman WR IND 13 153 G. Bernard RB TB 14 160 J. McKissic RB WAS 15 177 T. Taylor QB HOU 16 184 Steelers DST PIT Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 10 A. Jones RB GB 2 15 T. Hill WR KC 3 34 D. Swift RB DET 4 39 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 5 58 D. Moore WR CAR 6 63 D. Johnson WR PIT 7 82 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA 8 87 J. Fields QB CHI 9 106 T. Lance QB SF 10 111 D. Samuel WR SF 11 130 C. Newton QB NE 12 135 L. Thomas TE WAS 13 154 T. Hilton WR IND 14 159 J. White RB NE 15 178 C. Hubbard RB CAR 16 183 Broncos DST DEN R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 11 J. Herbert QB LAC 2 14 D. Henry RB TEN 3 35 A. Gibson RB WAS 4 38 C. Ridley WR ATL 5 59 M. Ryan QB ATL 6 62 M. Andrews TE BAL 7 83 C. Edmonds RB ARI 8 86 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 9 107 T. Boyd WR CIN 10 110 D. Harris RB NE 11 131 K. Drake RB LV 12 134 Z. Wilson QB NYJ 13 155 R. Bateman WR BAL 14 158 J. Reagor WR PHI 15 179 Ravens DST BAL 16 182 Z. Ertz TE PHI Steph Smalls Rd Pk Player 1 12 T. Kelce TE KC 2 13 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 36 T. Lawrence QB JAC 4 37 J. Dobbins RB BAL 5 60 C. Wentz QB IND 6 61 J. Chase WR CIN 7 84 C. Claypool WR PIT 8 85 R. Anderson WR CAR 9 108 J. Conner RB ARI 10 109 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 11 132 T. Pollard RB DAL 12 133 R. Gage WR ATL 13 156 J. Smith TE NE 14 157 H. Ruggs III WR LV 15 180 D. Mims WR NYJ 16 181 Patriots DST NE

