I love it when mock drafts are fun, and we had a fantastic one Tuesday night during our live stream on YouTube. It was a 12-team, Superflex mock draft, and I highly encourage you to watch the results as it happened here.
This was a 0.5 PPR league, and we had Stephie Smalls of FTN Fantasy, Troy King of Football Guys and LaQuan Jones of Real Deal Fantasy join our CBS Sports crew for this mock draft. And there were plenty of interesting draft picks that we debated.
For example, LaQuan drafted Ryan Tannehill over Russell Wilson in Round 2. Dave Richard drafted Joe Burrow over Davante Adams in Round 3. And Adam Aizer selected Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb with back-to-back picks in Rounds 4 and 5.
There were other selections that were questionable, but let's go back to the Tannehill pick because this was the first mock draft we did after Julio Jones was traded from Atlanta to Tennessee. The addition of Jones is a huge boost for Tannehill, which is why he was the No. 7 quarterback off the board behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert. I wouldn't have drafted Tannehill that early, but I certainly get the appeal with his upgraded receiving corps.
A.J. Brown was the eighth receiver off the board, and he was drafted in Round 4 -- four picks after Calvin Ridley, who is now the No. 1 receiver in Atlanta. I love both of these guys, but I would also draft Ridley ahead of Brown now.
Jones was drafted in Round 5 as the No. 16 receiver in this league, and that's a solid spot for him. He loses Fantasy value going to the Titans, but he's still worth drafting as a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats.
Kyle Pitts went in Round 7 here, and he might be a steal in that spot. He was the No. 6 tight end off the board behind Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, George Kittle, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson, and Pitts is a winner with Jones no longer in Atlanta.
Russell Gage should be considered a sleeper now with Jones gone, and he was drafted in Round 12. And Matt Ryan went in Round 5 as the No. 18 quarterback in this draft.
In a one-quarterback league, Ryan likely isn't getting drafted, but he's a decent Superflex option in this format. He was drafted after Ryan Fitzpatrick and one spot ahead of Carson Wentz, which is a good range for Ryan now that he's without Jones.
In looking at this mock draft, three Fantasy managers started their teams with two quarterbacks with their first two picks -- Dave (Murray and Burrow), Heath Cummings (Jackson and Wilson) and LaQuan (Prescott and Tannehill). You should examine their teams if you like this strategy.
Chris Towers, on the other hand, waited until Round 7 to draft his first quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa. He also got Justin Fields in Round 8, Trey Lance in Round 9 and Cam Newton in Round 11. This could work out great for Chris if two of these guys are successful, especially since his first six picks were Aaron Jones, Tyreek Hill, D'Andre Swift, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, D.J. Moore and Diontae Johnson.
For my team, I drafted one quarterback with my first six picks, which was Jalen Hurts in Round 2. I started my roster from No. 6 overall with Alvin Kamara, and then I selected Adams in Round 3, Terry McLaurin in Round 4, Robert Woods in Round 5 and Travis Etienne in Round 6.
In Round 7, I gambled on Deshaun Watson, who could be a top five Fantasy quarterback this season or not play at all depending on his off-field situation. I also took another questionable quarterback in Round 9 with Jameis Winston, who could be a star if he wins the starting job in New Orleans. And I drafted a fourth quarterback in Round 11 with Sam Darnold, who is insurance for Watson and Winston.
The rest of my team is Michael Carter, Zack Moss and Darrell Henderson at running back, and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tre'Quan Smith are my reserve receivers. Adam Trautman, one of my favorite sleepers, is my tight end. I like this team a lot, and it could be awesome, especially if all of my Saints (Kamara, Winston, Trautman and Smith) come through with a big performance this year.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor
2. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
3. Troy King, Football Guys
4. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. LaQuan Jones, Real Deal Fantasy
9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
11. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
12. Stephie Smalls, FTN Fantasy
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Dan Schneier
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Adam Aizer
|D. Cook RB MIN
|3
|Troy King
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|Dave Richard
|K. Murray QB ARI
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|Heath Cummings
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|8
|LaQuan Jones
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|9
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|10
|Chris Towers
|A. Jones RB GB
|11
|R.J. White
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|12
|Steph Smalls
|T. Kelce TE KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Steph Smalls
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|14
|R.J. White
|D. Henry RB TEN
|15
|Chris Towers
|T. Hill WR KC
|16
|Andrew Baumhor
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|17
|LaQuan Jones
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|18
|Heath Cummings
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|20
|Dave Richard
|J. Taylor RB IND
|21
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|22
|Troy King
|C. Akers RB LAR
|23
|Adam Aizer
|T. Brady QB TB
|24
|Dan Schneier
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Dan Schneier
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|26
|Adam Aizer
|N. Harris RB PIT
|27
|Troy King
|D. Waller TE LV
|28
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Kittle TE SF
|29
|Dave Richard
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Adams WR GB
|31
|Heath Cummings
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|32
|LaQuan Jones
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|33
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|34
|Chris Towers
|D. Swift RB DET
|35
|R.J. White
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|36
|Steph Smalls
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Steph Smalls
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|38
|R.J. White
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|39
|Chris Towers
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|40
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|41
|LaQuan Jones
|K. Allen WR LAC
|42
|Heath Cummings
|A. Brown WR TEN
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|44
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|45
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Thomas WR NO
|46
|Troy King
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|47
|Adam Aizer
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|48
|Dan Schneier
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Dan Schneier
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|50
|Adam Aizer
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|51
|Troy King
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|52
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Fitzpatrick QB WAS
|53
|Dave Richard
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Woods WR LAR
|55
|Heath Cummings
|C. Carson RB SEA
|56
|LaQuan Jones
|M. Davis RB ATL
|57
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jones WR ATL
|58
|Chris Towers
|D. Moore WR CAR
|59
|R.J. White
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|60
|Steph Smalls
|C. Wentz QB IND
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Steph Smalls
|J. Chase WR CIN
|62
|R.J. White
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|63
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|64
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Jones QB NYG
|65
|LaQuan Jones
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|66
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|68
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|69
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|70
|Troy King
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|71
|Adam Aizer
|C. Godwin WR TB
|72
|Dan Schneier
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Dan Schneier
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|74
|Adam Aizer
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|75
|Troy King
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|76
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|77
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Watson QB HOU
|79
|Heath Cummings
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|80
|LaQuan Jones
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|81
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|82
|Chris Towers
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|83
|R.J. White
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|84
|Steph Smalls
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Steph Smalls
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|86
|R.J. White
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|87
|Chris Towers
|J. Fields QB CHI
|88
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Smith WR PHI
|89
|LaQuan Jones
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|90
|Heath Cummings
|R. Mostert RB SF
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|92
|Dave Richard
|D. Chark WR JAC
|93
|Jacob Gibbs
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|94
|Troy King
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|95
|Adam Aizer
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|96
|Dan Schneier
|J. Williams RB DEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Dan Schneier
|T. Sermon RB SF
|98
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|99
|Troy King
|L. Fournette RB TB
|100
|Jacob Gibbs
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|101
|Dave Richard
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB NO
|103
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|104
|LaQuan Jones
|R. Jones RB TB
|105
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Fant TE DEN
|106
|Chris Towers
|T. Lance QB SF
|107
|R.J. White
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|108
|Steph Smalls
|J. Conner RB ARI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Steph Smalls
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|110
|R.J. White
|D. Harris RB NE
|111
|Chris Towers
|D. Samuel WR SF
|112
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Landry WR CLE
|113
|LaQuan Jones
|I. Smith TE MIN
|114
|Heath Cummings
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|116
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR BAL
|117
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|118
|Troy King
|M. Jones WR JAC
|119
|Adam Aizer
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|120
|Dan Schneier
|T. Hill QB NO
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Dan Schneier
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|122
|Adam Aizer
|D. Carr QB LV
|123
|Troy King
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|124
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Murray RB NO
|125
|Dave Richard
|A. Brown WR TB
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Darnold QB CAR
|127
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB DET
|128
|LaQuan Jones
|G. Davis WR BUF
|129
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Goff QB DET
|130
|Chris Towers
|C. Newton QB NE
|131
|R.J. White
|K. Drake RB LV
|132
|Steph Smalls
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Steph Smalls
|R. Gage WR ATL
|134
|R.J. White
|Z. Wilson QB NYJ
|135
|Chris Towers
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|136
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Pittman WR IND
|137
|LaQuan Jones
|A. Dillon RB GB
|138
|Heath Cummings
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|140
|Dave Richard
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|141
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Parker WR MIA
|142
|Troy King
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|143
|Adam Aizer
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|144
|Dan Schneier
|M. Williams WR LAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Dan Schneier
|M. Hardman WR KC
|146
|Adam Aizer
|J. Brown WR LV
|147
|Troy King
|N. Hines RB IND
|148
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Campbell WR IND
|149
|Dave Richard
|T. Coleman RB NYJ
|150
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Trautman TE NO
|151
|Heath Cummings
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|152
|LaQuan Jones
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|153
|Andrew Baumhor
|G. Bernard RB TB
|154
|Chris Towers
|T. Hilton WR IND
|155
|R.J. White
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|156
|Steph Smalls
|J. Smith TE NE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Steph Smalls
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|158
|R.J. White
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|159
|Chris Towers
|J. White RB NE
|160
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|161
|LaQuan Jones
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|162
|Heath Cummings
|Rams DST LAR
|163
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|164
|Dave Richard
|R. Penny RB SEA
|165
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Williams RB CHI
|166
|Troy King
|R. Moore WR ARI
|167
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|168
|Dan Schneier
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Dan Schneier
|J. Love QB GB
|170
|Adam Aizer
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|171
|Troy King
|K. Toney WR NYG
|172
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|173
|Dave Richard
|Football Team DST WAS
|174
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Smith WR NO
|175
|Heath Cummings
|D. Evans RB TEN
|176
|LaQuan Jones
|Buccaneers DST TB
|177
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Taylor QB HOU
|178
|Chris Towers
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|179
|R.J. White
|Ravens DST BAL
|180
|Steph Smalls
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Steph Smalls
|Patriots DST NE
|182
|R.J. White
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|183
|Chris Towers
|Broncos DST DEN
|184
|Andrew Baumhor
|Steelers DST PIT
|185
|LaQuan Jones
|A. Green WR ARI
|186
|Heath Cummings
|T. Bridgewater QB DEN
|187
|Jamey Eisenberg
|49ers DST SF
|188
|Dave Richard
|M. Breida RB BUF
|189
|Jacob Gibbs
|Chiefs DST KC
|190
|Troy King
|Saints DST NO
|191
|Adam Aizer
|Giants DST NYG
|192
|Dan Schneier
|Colts DST IND
|Dan Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|25
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|4
|48
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|49
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|6
|72
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|7
|73
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|8
|96
|J. Williams RB DEN
|9
|97
|T. Sermon RB SF
|10
|120
|T. Hill QB NO
|11
|121
|R. Tonyan TE GB
|12
|144
|M. Williams WR LAC
|13
|145
|M. Hardman WR KC
|14
|168
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|15
|169
|J. Love QB GB
|16
|192
|Colts DST IND
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|23
|T. Brady QB TB
|3
|26
|N. Harris RB PIT
|4
|47
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|50
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|6
|71
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|74
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|8
|95
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|9
|98
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|10
|119
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|11
|122
|D. Carr QB LV
|12
|143
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|146
|J. Brown WR LV
|14
|167
|A. Rodgers WR GB
|15
|170
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|16
|191
|Giants DST NYG
|Troy King
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|2
|22
|C. Akers RB LAR
|3
|27
|D. Waller TE LV
|4
|46
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|5
|51
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|6
|70
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|7
|75
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|8
|94
|W. Fuller WR MIA
|9
|99
|L. Fournette RB TB
|10
|118
|M. Jones WR JAC
|11
|123
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|12
|142
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|13
|147
|N. Hines RB IND
|14
|166
|R. Moore WR ARI
|15
|171
|K. Toney WR NYG
|16
|190
|Saints DST NO
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Allen QB BUF
|2
|21
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|28
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|45
|M. Thomas WR NO
|5
|52
|R. Fitzpatrick QB WAS
|6
|69
|M. Gaskin RB MIA
|7
|76
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|8
|93
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|9
|100
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|10
|117
|C. Davis WR NYJ
|11
|124
|L. Murray RB NO
|12
|141
|D. Parker WR MIA
|13
|148
|P. Campbell WR IND
|14
|165
|D. Williams RB CHI
|15
|172
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|16
|189
|Chiefs DST KC
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|K. Murray QB ARI
|2
|20
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|29
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|4
|44
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|53
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|68
|M. Evans WR TB
|7
|77
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|8
|92
|D. Chark WR JAC
|9
|101
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|10
|116
|M. Brown WR BAL
|11
|125
|A. Brown WR TB
|12
|140
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|13
|149
|T. Coleman RB NYJ
|14
|164
|R. Penny RB SEA
|15
|173
|Football Team DST WAS
|16
|188
|M. Breida RB BUF
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|19
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|3
|30
|D. Adams WR GB
|4
|43
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|54
|R. Woods WR LAR
|6
|67
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|7
|78
|D. Watson QB HOU
|8
|91
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|9
|102
|J. Winston QB NO
|10
|115
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|11
|126
|S. Darnold QB CAR
|12
|139
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|13
|150
|A. Trautman TE NO
|14
|163
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|15
|174
|T. Smith WR NO
|16
|187
|49ers DST SF
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|2
|18
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|3
|31
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|4
|42
|A. Brown WR TEN
|5
|55
|C. Carson RB SEA
|6
|66
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|7
|79
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|8
|90
|R. Mostert RB SF
|9
|103
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|10
|114
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|11
|127
|J. Williams RB DET
|12
|138
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|13
|151
|T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
|14
|162
|Rams DST LAR
|15
|175
|D. Evans RB TEN
|16
|186
|T. Bridgewater QB DEN
|LaQuan Jones
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|2
|17
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|3
|32
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|4
|41
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|56
|M. Davis RB ATL
|6
|65
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|7
|80
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|8
|89
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|9
|104
|R. Jones RB TB
|10
|113
|I. Smith TE MIN
|11
|128
|G. Davis WR BUF
|12
|137
|A. Dillon RB GB
|13
|152
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|14
|161
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|15
|176
|Buccaneers DST TB
|16
|185
|A. Green WR ARI
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|16
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|3
|33
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|4
|40
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|5
|57
|J. Jones WR ATL
|6
|64
|D. Jones QB NYG
|7
|81
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|8
|88
|D. Smith WR PHI
|9
|105
|N. Fant TE DEN
|10
|112
|J. Landry WR CLE
|11
|129
|J. Goff QB DET
|12
|136
|M. Pittman WR IND
|13
|153
|G. Bernard RB TB
|14
|160
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|15
|177
|T. Taylor QB HOU
|16
|184
|Steelers DST PIT
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|A. Jones RB GB
|2
|15
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|34
|D. Swift RB DET
|4
|39
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|5
|58
|D. Moore WR CAR
|6
|63
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|7
|82
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|8
|87
|J. Fields QB CHI
|9
|106
|T. Lance QB SF
|10
|111
|D. Samuel WR SF
|11
|130
|C. Newton QB NE
|12
|135
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|13
|154
|T. Hilton WR IND
|14
|159
|J. White RB NE
|15
|178
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|16
|183
|Broncos DST DEN
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|2
|14
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|35
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|4
|38
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|59
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|6
|62
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|7
|83
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|8
|86
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|9
|107
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|10
|110
|D. Harris RB NE
|11
|131
|K. Drake RB LV
|12
|134
|Z. Wilson QB NYJ
|13
|155
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|14
|158
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|15
|179
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|182
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|Steph Smalls
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|13
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|36
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|4
|37
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|60
|C. Wentz QB IND
|6
|61
|J. Chase WR CIN
|7
|84
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|8
|85
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|9
|108
|J. Conner RB ARI
|10
|109
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|11
|132
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|133
|R. Gage WR ATL
|13
|156
|J. Smith TE NE
|14
|157
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|15
|180
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|16
|181
|Patriots DST NE
