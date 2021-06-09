ryan-tannehill-3-1400.jpg

I love it when mock drafts are fun, and we had a fantastic one Tuesday night during our live stream on YouTube. It was a 12-team, Superflex mock draft, and I highly encourage you to watch the results as it happened here.

This was a 0.5 PPR league, and we had Stephie Smalls of FTN Fantasy, Troy King of Football Guys and LaQuan Jones of Real Deal Fantasy join our CBS Sports crew for this mock draft. And there were plenty of interesting draft picks that we debated.

For example, LaQuan drafted Ryan Tannehill over Russell Wilson in Round 2. Dave Richard drafted Joe Burrow over Davante Adams in Round 3. And Adam Aizer selected Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb with back-to-back picks in Rounds 4 and 5.

There were other selections that were questionable, but let's go back to the Tannehill pick because this was the first mock draft we did after Julio Jones was traded from Atlanta to Tennessee. The addition of Jones is a huge boost for Tannehill, which is why he was the No. 7 quarterback off the board behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert. I wouldn't have drafted Tannehill that early, but I certainly get the appeal with his upgraded receiving corps.

A.J. Brown was the eighth receiver off the board, and he was drafted in Round 4 -- four picks after Calvin Ridley, who is now the No. 1 receiver in Atlanta. I love both of these guys, but I would also draft Ridley ahead of Brown now.

Jones was drafted in Round 5 as the No. 16 receiver in this league, and that's a solid spot for him. He loses Fantasy value going to the Titans, but he's still worth drafting as a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats.

Kyle Pitts went in Round 7 here, and he might be a steal in that spot. He was the No. 6 tight end off the board behind Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, George Kittle, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson, and Pitts is a winner with Jones no longer in Atlanta.

Russell Gage should be considered a sleeper now with Jones gone, and he was drafted in Round 12. And Matt Ryan went in Round 5 as the No. 18 quarterback in this draft.

In a one-quarterback league, Ryan likely isn't getting drafted, but he's a decent Superflex option in this format. He was drafted after Ryan Fitzpatrick and one spot ahead of Carson Wentz, which is a good range for Ryan now that he's without Jones.

In looking at this mock draft, three Fantasy managers started their teams with two quarterbacks with their first two picks -- Dave (Murray and Burrow), Heath Cummings (Jackson and Wilson) and LaQuan (Prescott and Tannehill). You should examine their teams if you like this strategy.

Chris Towers, on the other hand, waited until Round 7 to draft his first quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa. He also got Justin Fields in Round 8, Trey Lance in Round 9 and Cam Newton in Round 11. This could work out great for Chris if two of these guys are successful, especially since his first six picks were Aaron Jones, Tyreek Hill, D'Andre Swift, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, D.J. Moore and Diontae Johnson.

For my team, I drafted one quarterback with my first six picks, which was Jalen Hurts in Round 2. I started my roster from No. 6 overall with Alvin Kamara, and then I selected Adams in Round 3, Terry McLaurin in Round 4, Robert Woods in Round 5 and Travis Etienne in Round 6.

In Round 7, I gambled on Deshaun Watson, who could be a top five Fantasy quarterback this season or not play at all depending on his off-field situation. I also took another questionable quarterback in Round 9 with Jameis Winston, who could be a star if he wins the starting job in New Orleans. And I drafted a fourth quarterback in Round 11 with Sam Darnold, who is insurance for Watson and Winston.

The rest of my team is Michael Carter, Zack Moss and Darrell Henderson at running back, and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tre'Quan Smith are my reserve receivers. Adam Trautman, one of my favorite sleepers, is my tight end. I like this team a lot, and it could be awesome, especially if all of my Saints (Kamara, Winston, Trautman and Smith) come through with a big performance this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor
2. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
3. Troy King, Football Guys
4. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. LaQuan Jones, Real Deal Fantasy
9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
11. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
12. Stephie Smalls, FTN Fantasy

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Dan Schneier C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Adam Aizer D. Cook RB MIN
3 Troy King P. Mahomes QB KC
4 Jacob Gibbs J. Allen QB BUF
5 Dave Richard K. Murray QB ARI
6 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
7 Heath Cummings L. Jackson QB BAL
8 LaQuan Jones D. Prescott QB DAL
9 Andrew Baumhor S. Barkley RB NYG
10 Chris Towers A. Jones RB GB
11 R.J. White J. Herbert QB LAC
12 Steph Smalls T. Kelce TE KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Steph Smalls N. Chubb RB CLE
14 R.J. White D. Henry RB TEN
15 Chris Towers T. Hill WR KC
16 Andrew Baumhor E. Elliott RB DAL
17 LaQuan Jones R. Tannehill QB TEN
18 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB SEA
19 Jamey Eisenberg J. Hurts QB PHI
20 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
21 Jacob Gibbs A. Ekeler RB LAC
22 Troy King C. Akers RB LAR
23 Adam Aizer T. Brady QB TB
24 Dan Schneier J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Dan Schneier A. Rodgers QB GB
26 Adam Aizer N. Harris RB PIT
27 Troy King D. Waller TE LV
28 Jacob Gibbs G. Kittle TE SF
29 Dave Richard J. Burrow QB CIN
30 Jamey Eisenberg D. Adams WR GB
31 Heath Cummings D. Hopkins WR ARI
32 LaQuan Jones S. Diggs WR BUF
33 Andrew Baumhor M. Stafford QB LAR
34 Chris Towers D. Swift RB DET
35 R.J. White A. Gibson RB WAS
36 Steph Smalls T. Lawrence QB JAC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Steph Smalls J. Dobbins RB BAL
38 R.J. White C. Ridley WR ATL
39 Chris Towers C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
40 Andrew Baumhor J. Jefferson WR MIN
41 LaQuan Jones K. Allen WR LAC
42 Heath Cummings A. Brown WR TEN
43 Jamey Eisenberg T. McLaurin WR WAS
44 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
45 Jacob Gibbs M. Thomas WR NO
46 Troy King M. Sanders RB PHI
47 Adam Aizer A. Cooper WR DAL
48 Dan Schneier A. Robinson WR CHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Dan Schneier B. Mayfield QB CLE
50 Adam Aizer C. Lamb WR DAL
51 Troy King K. Cousins QB MIN
52 Jacob Gibbs R. Fitzpatrick QB WAS
53 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB CHI
54 Jamey Eisenberg R. Woods WR LAR
55 Heath Cummings C. Carson RB SEA
56 LaQuan Jones M. Davis RB ATL
57 Andrew Baumhor J. Jones WR ATL
58 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR
59 R.J. White M. Ryan QB ATL
60 Steph Smalls C. Wentz QB IND
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Steph Smalls J. Chase WR CIN
62 R.J. White M. Andrews TE BAL
63 Chris Towers D. Johnson WR PIT
64 Andrew Baumhor D. Jones QB NYG
65 LaQuan Jones J. Jacobs RB LV
66 Heath Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA
67 Jamey Eisenberg T. Etienne RB JAC
68 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
69 Jacob Gibbs M. Gaskin RB MIA
70 Troy King A. Thielen WR MIN
71 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB
72 Dan Schneier B. Aiyuk WR SF
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Dan Schneier K. Golladay WR NYG
74 Adam Aizer B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
75 Troy King C. Kupp WR LAR
76 Jacob Gibbs C. Samuel WR WAS
77 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET
78 Jamey Eisenberg D. Watson QB HOU
79 Heath Cummings K. Pitts TE ATL
80 LaQuan Jones K. Hunt RB CLE
81 Andrew Baumhor C. Sutton WR DEN
82 Chris Towers T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
83 R.J. White C. Edmonds RB ARI
84 Steph Smalls C. Claypool WR PIT
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Steph Smalls R. Anderson WR CAR
86 R.J. White J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
87 Chris Towers J. Fields QB CHI
88 Andrew Baumhor D. Smith WR PHI
89 LaQuan Jones T. Higgins WR CIN
90 Heath Cummings R. Mostert RB SF
91 Jamey Eisenberg M. Carter RB NYJ
92 Dave Richard D. Chark WR JAC
93 Jacob Gibbs O. Beckham WR CLE
94 Troy King W. Fuller WR MIA
95 Adam Aizer D. Goedert TE PHI
96 Dan Schneier J. Williams RB DEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Dan Schneier T. Sermon RB SF
98 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR DEN
99 Troy King L. Fournette RB TB
100 Jacob Gibbs B. Cooks WR HOU
101 Dave Richard J. Robinson RB JAC
102 Jamey Eisenberg J. Winston QB NO
103 Heath Cummings M. Gordon RB DEN
104 LaQuan Jones R. Jones RB TB
105 Andrew Baumhor N. Fant TE DEN
106 Chris Towers T. Lance QB SF
107 R.J. White T. Boyd WR CIN
108 Steph Smalls J. Conner RB ARI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Steph Smalls L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
110 R.J. White D. Harris RB NE
111 Chris Towers D. Samuel WR SF
112 Andrew Baumhor J. Landry WR CLE
113 LaQuan Jones I. Smith TE MIN
114 Heath Cummings J. Waddle WR MIA
115 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Moss RB BUF
116 Dave Richard M. Brown WR BAL
117 Jacob Gibbs C. Davis WR NYJ
118 Troy King M. Jones WR JAC
119 Adam Aizer D. Johnson RB HOU
120 Dan Schneier T. Hill QB NO
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Dan Schneier R. Tonyan TE GB
122 Adam Aizer D. Carr QB LV
123 Troy King G. Edwards RB BAL
124 Jacob Gibbs L. Murray RB NO
125 Dave Richard A. Brown WR TB
126 Jamey Eisenberg S. Darnold QB CAR
127 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DET
128 LaQuan Jones G. Davis WR BUF
129 Andrew Baumhor J. Goff QB DET
130 Chris Towers C. Newton QB NE
131 R.J. White K. Drake RB LV
132 Steph Smalls T. Pollard RB DAL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Steph Smalls R. Gage WR ATL
134 R.J. White Z. Wilson QB NYJ
135 Chris Towers L. Thomas TE WAS
136 Andrew Baumhor M. Pittman WR IND
137 LaQuan Jones A. Dillon RB GB
138 Heath Cummings D. Singletary RB BUF
139 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR
140 Dave Richard T. Cohen RB CHI
141 Jacob Gibbs D. Parker WR MIA
142 Troy King M. Gallup WR DAL
143 Adam Aizer A. Mattison RB MIN
144 Dan Schneier M. Williams WR LAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Dan Schneier M. Hardman WR KC
146 Adam Aizer J. Brown WR LV
147 Troy King N. Hines RB IND
148 Jacob Gibbs P. Campbell WR IND
149 Dave Richard T. Coleman RB NYJ
150 Jamey Eisenberg A. Trautman TE NO
151 Heath Cummings T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
152 LaQuan Jones D. Mooney WR CHI
153 Andrew Baumhor G. Bernard RB TB
154 Chris Towers T. Hilton WR IND
155 R.J. White R. Bateman WR BAL
156 Steph Smalls J. Smith TE NE
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Steph Smalls H. Ruggs III WR LV
158 R.J. White J. Reagor WR PHI
159 Chris Towers J. White RB NE
160 Andrew Baumhor J. McKissic RB WAS
161 LaQuan Jones R. Stevenson RB NE
162 Heath Cummings Rams DST LAR
163 Jamey Eisenberg A. St. Brown WR DET
164 Dave Richard R. Penny RB SEA
165 Jacob Gibbs D. Williams RB CHI
166 Troy King R. Moore WR ARI
167 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers WR GB
168 Dan Schneier T. Higbee TE LAR
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Dan Schneier J. Love QB GB
170 Adam Aizer E. Moore WR NYJ
171 Troy King K. Toney WR NYG
172 Jacob Gibbs C. Beasley WR BUF
173 Dave Richard Football Team DST WAS
174 Jamey Eisenberg T. Smith WR NO
175 Heath Cummings D. Evans RB TEN
176 LaQuan Jones Buccaneers DST TB
177 Andrew Baumhor T. Taylor QB HOU
178 Chris Towers C. Hubbard RB CAR
179 R.J. White Ravens DST BAL
180 Steph Smalls D. Mims WR NYJ
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Steph Smalls Patriots DST NE
182 R.J. White Z. Ertz TE PHI
183 Chris Towers Broncos DST DEN
184 Andrew Baumhor Steelers DST PIT
185 LaQuan Jones A. Green WR ARI
186 Heath Cummings T. Bridgewater QB DEN
187 Jamey Eisenberg 49ers DST SF
188 Dave Richard M. Breida RB BUF
189 Jacob Gibbs Chiefs DST KC
190 Troy King Saints DST NO
191 Adam Aizer Giants DST NYG
192 Dan Schneier Colts DST IND
Team by Team
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 25 A. Rodgers QB GB
4 48 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 49 B. Mayfield QB CLE
6 72 B. Aiyuk WR SF
7 73 K. Golladay WR NYG
8 96 J. Williams RB DEN
9 97 T. Sermon RB SF
10 120 T. Hill QB NO
11 121 R. Tonyan TE GB
12 144 M. Williams WR LAC
13 145 M. Hardman WR KC
14 168 T. Higbee TE LAR
15 169 J. Love QB GB
16 192 Colts DST IND
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 D. Cook RB MIN
2 23 T. Brady QB TB
3 26 N. Harris RB PIT
4 47 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 50 C. Lamb WR DAL
6 71 C. Godwin WR TB
7 74 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
8 95 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 98 J. Jeudy WR DEN
10 119 D. Johnson RB HOU
11 122 D. Carr QB LV
12 143 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 146 J. Brown WR LV
14 167 A. Rodgers WR GB
15 170 E. Moore WR NYJ
16 191 Giants DST NYG
Troy King
Rd Pk Player
1 3 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 22 C. Akers RB LAR
3 27 D. Waller TE LV
4 46 M. Sanders RB PHI
5 51 K. Cousins QB MIN
6 70 A. Thielen WR MIN
7 75 C. Kupp WR LAR
8 94 W. Fuller WR MIA
9 99 L. Fournette RB TB
10 118 M. Jones WR JAC
11 123 G. Edwards RB BAL
12 142 M. Gallup WR DAL
13 147 N. Hines RB IND
14 166 R. Moore WR ARI
15 171 K. Toney WR NYG
16 190 Saints DST NO
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Allen QB BUF
2 21 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 28 G. Kittle TE SF
4 45 M. Thomas WR NO
5 52 R. Fitzpatrick QB WAS
6 69 M. Gaskin RB MIA
7 76 C. Samuel WR WAS
8 93 O. Beckham WR CLE
9 100 B. Cooks WR HOU
10 117 C. Davis WR NYJ
11 124 L. Murray RB NO
12 141 D. Parker WR MIA
13 148 P. Campbell WR IND
14 165 D. Williams RB CHI
15 172 C. Beasley WR BUF
16 189 Chiefs DST KC
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 K. Murray QB ARI
2 20 J. Taylor RB IND
3 29 J. Burrow QB CIN
4 44 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 53 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 68 M. Evans WR TB
7 77 T. Hockenson TE DET
8 92 D. Chark WR JAC
9 101 J. Robinson RB JAC
10 116 M. Brown WR BAL
11 125 A. Brown WR TB
12 140 T. Cohen RB CHI
13 149 T. Coleman RB NYJ
14 164 R. Penny RB SEA
15 173 Football Team DST WAS
16 188 M. Breida RB BUF
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Kamara RB NO
2 19 J. Hurts QB PHI
3 30 D. Adams WR GB
4 43 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 54 R. Woods WR LAR
6 67 T. Etienne RB JAC
7 78 D. Watson QB HOU
8 91 M. Carter RB NYJ
9 102 J. Winston QB NO
10 115 Z. Moss RB BUF
11 126 S. Darnold QB CAR
12 139 D. Henderson RB LAR
13 150 A. Trautman TE NO
14 163 A. St. Brown WR DET
15 174 T. Smith WR NO
16 187 49ers DST SF
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 7 L. Jackson QB BAL
2 18 R. Wilson QB SEA
3 31 D. Hopkins WR ARI
4 42 A. Brown WR TEN
5 55 C. Carson RB SEA
6 66 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 79 K. Pitts TE ATL
8 90 R. Mostert RB SF
9 103 M. Gordon RB DEN
10 114 J. Waddle WR MIA
11 127 J. Williams RB DET
12 138 D. Singletary RB BUF
13 151 T. Marshall Jr. WR CAR
14 162 Rams DST LAR
15 175 D. Evans RB TEN
16 186 T. Bridgewater QB DEN
LaQuan Jones
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Prescott QB DAL
2 17 R. Tannehill QB TEN
3 32 S. Diggs WR BUF
4 41 K. Allen WR LAC
5 56 M. Davis RB ATL
6 65 J. Jacobs RB LV
7 80 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 89 T. Higgins WR CIN
9 104 R. Jones RB TB
10 113 I. Smith TE MIN
11 128 G. Davis WR BUF
12 137 A. Dillon RB GB
13 152 D. Mooney WR CHI
14 161 R. Stevenson RB NE
15 176 Buccaneers DST TB
16 185 A. Green WR ARI
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 9 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 16 E. Elliott RB DAL
3 33 M. Stafford QB LAR
4 40 J. Jefferson WR MIN
5 57 J. Jones WR ATL
6 64 D. Jones QB NYG
7 81 C. Sutton WR DEN
8 88 D. Smith WR PHI
9 105 N. Fant TE DEN
10 112 J. Landry WR CLE
11 129 J. Goff QB DET
12 136 M. Pittman WR IND
13 153 G. Bernard RB TB
14 160 J. McKissic RB WAS
15 177 T. Taylor QB HOU
16 184 Steelers DST PIT
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Jones RB GB
2 15 T. Hill WR KC
3 34 D. Swift RB DET
4 39 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
5 58 D. Moore WR CAR
6 63 D. Johnson WR PIT
7 82 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
8 87 J. Fields QB CHI
9 106 T. Lance QB SF
10 111 D. Samuel WR SF
11 130 C. Newton QB NE
12 135 L. Thomas TE WAS
13 154 T. Hilton WR IND
14 159 J. White RB NE
15 178 C. Hubbard RB CAR
16 183 Broncos DST DEN
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Herbert QB LAC
2 14 D. Henry RB TEN
3 35 A. Gibson RB WAS
4 38 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 59 M. Ryan QB ATL
6 62 M. Andrews TE BAL
7 83 C. Edmonds RB ARI
8 86 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
9 107 T. Boyd WR CIN
10 110 D. Harris RB NE
11 131 K. Drake RB LV
12 134 Z. Wilson QB NYJ
13 155 R. Bateman WR BAL
14 158 J. Reagor WR PHI
15 179 Ravens DST BAL
16 182 Z. Ertz TE PHI
Steph Smalls
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Kelce TE KC
2 13 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 36 T. Lawrence QB JAC
4 37 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 60 C. Wentz QB IND
6 61 J. Chase WR CIN
7 84 C. Claypool WR PIT
8 85 R. Anderson WR CAR
9 108 J. Conner RB ARI
10 109 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
11 132 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 133 R. Gage WR ATL
13 156 J. Smith TE NE
14 157 H. Ruggs III WR LV
15 180 D. Mims WR NYJ
16 181 Patriots DST NE

