In our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following Week 1 of the preseason, it was interesting to see some of the reactions and potential overreactions to what happened on the field. And this will continue over the next two weeks.
Some of this will lead to you getting good players at a bargain, or you could be reaching for someone if what you saw in an exhibition game never becomes real during the season. Injuries matter also, and we're just trying to get a better gauge of how your draft should look when it's live.
In this mock, the buzzworthy players I was curious about for their draft value included Michael Thomas, Travis Etienne, J.K. Dobbins, Cam Akers, Drake London, Antonio Gibson, Dameon Pierce, Treylon Burks, George Pickens, Isiah Pacheco and Romeo Doubs. These are players either coming off injuries, currently dealing with injuries or had preseason performances that could sway their outlooks for this year.
For Thomas (Round 3), Etienne (Round 4) and Dobbins (Round 4), these are all players trending up. All three are coming back from an injury, and all of them have the chance to be quality starters this year. I drafted Etienne ahead of David Montgomery, Ezekiel Elliott and Dobbins, and I expect him to be a breakout candidate in PPR given his role in the passing game for Jacksonville.
Akers fell to Round 6, likely due to the news of him dealing with a soft-tissue injury, but we found out Tuesday night that he should be fine. I have no problem with Akers in Round 5, and he could even creep back up into Round 4 if there's no concern with his health.
London (Round 6), Gibson (Round 7) and Burks (Round 7) had rough preseason debuts. London hurt his knee, but he's expected to be fine for Week 1. Round 6 is the right spot for him as long as he's healthy.
Gibson fumbled against the Panthers and was replaced by rookie Brian Robinson. Fantasy managers are running away from Gibson, who was previously being drafted in Round 4. This could be a steal for Gibson if he remains the lead running back for Washington, but it's hard to trust him with Robinson on the rise, as well as J.D. McKissic's role in the passing game.
Burks appears buried on the depth chart for the Titans and struggled in his first preseason outing against the Ravens. I downgraded Burks after that game, but I would still draft him in this range, preferably in Round 8.
As for Pierce (Round 7), Pickens (Round 9), Pacheco (Round 10) and Doubs (Round 11), they all looked good in their preseason openers. Pierce looks like the best running back in Houston, and it's not crazy to draft him in Round 7 now. We could look back at that as a mistake, but I value Pierce as a strong flex play heading into the season.
Pickens has moved ahead of Chase Claypool, who was drafted in Round 10. I'm comfortable with that after the positive reports out of Pittsburgh on Pickens, and he had a strong preseason outing against the Seahawks. Doubs also looked good against the 49ers, and we'll see how he does with Aaron Rodgers but also sharing the field with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins. Round 11 is a good spot to gamble on Doubs.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Pacheco appears to be the No. 2 running back in Kansas City now behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and I'm glad to see him moving into the Round 10 range. He's a potential lottery ticket if something happens to Edwards-Helaire, and he's one of my favorite sleepers for this season.
For my team, I tried something different with this roster from the No. 7 spot, drafting three running backs with my first four picks, including Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and Etienne. I love those three players, but my receiving corps could be an issue.
I have Tee Higgins, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Christian Kirk as starters, with DeVonta Smith, Nico Collins, D.J. Chark and K.J. Osborn on the bench. I actually like this group a lot, but there's no headliner -- as of now.
The nice thing is I drafted Dalton Schultz at tight end and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and I have Brian Robinson and Alexander Mattison as backup running backs. If my starting running backs are stars then this team should be highly competitive.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Jack Capotorto FFT HQ Producer
2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
4. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
9. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
10. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
11. Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor
12. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|Chris Towers
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|4
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|5
|Meron Berkson
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Cook RB MIN
|8
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Chase WR CIN
|9
|Thomas Shafer
|N. Harris RB PIT
|10
|Jacob Gibbs
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|11
|Tera Roberts
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|12
|Rob Thomas
|T. Kelce TE KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Rob Thomas
|A. Kamara RB NO
|14
|Tera Roberts
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|15
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Swift RB DET
|16
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Adams WR LV
|17
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Jones RB GB
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|19
|Adam Aizer
|L. Fournette RB TB
|20
|Meron Berkson
|D. Samuel WR SF
|21
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|22
|Chris Towers
|M. Evans WR TB
|23
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR MIA
|24
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Brown WR PHI
|26
|Dave Richard
|M. Pittman WR IND
|27
|Chris Towers
|D. Moore WR CAR
|28
|Heath Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|29
|Meron Berkson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|30
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB DEN
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|32
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|33
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|34
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Conner RB ARI
|35
|Tera Roberts
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|36
|Rob Thomas
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Rob Thomas
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|38
|Tera Roberts
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|39
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Williams WR LAC
|40
|Thomas Shafer
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|41
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|43
|Adam Aizer
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|44
|Meron Berkson
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|45
|Heath Cummings
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|46
|Chris Towers
|J. Allen QB BUF
|47
|Dave Richard
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|48
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Waller TE LV
|50
|Dave Richard
|A. Dillon RB GB
|51
|Chris Towers
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|52
|Heath Cummings
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|53
|Meron Berkson
|M. Brown WR ARI
|54
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|56
|Daniel Schneier
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|57
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|58
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Davis WR BUF
|59
|Tera Roberts
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|60
|Rob Thomas
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Rob Thomas
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|62
|Tera Roberts
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|63
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Akers RB LAR
|64
|Thomas Shafer
|G. Kittle TE SF
|65
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|67
|Adam Aizer
|A. Lazard WR GB
|68
|Meron Berkson
|D. London WR ATL
|69
|Heath Cummings
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|70
|Chris Towers
|R. Woods WR TEN
|71
|Dave Richard
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|72
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|74
|Dave Richard
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|75
|Chris Towers
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|76
|Heath Cummings
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|77
|Meron Berkson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|78
|Adam Aizer
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|80
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Toney WR NYG
|81
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|82
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Burks WR TEN
|83
|Tera Roberts
|T. Brady QB TB
|84
|Rob Thomas
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Rob Thomas
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|86
|Tera Roberts
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|87
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|88
|Thomas Shafer
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|89
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Smith WR PHI
|91
|Adam Aizer
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|92
|Meron Berkson
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|93
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|94
|Chris Towers
|R. Penny RB SEA
|95
|Dave Richard
|S. Moore WR KC
|96
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Hines RB IND
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Harris RB NE
|98
|Dave Richard
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|99
|Chris Towers
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|100
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|101
|Meron Berkson
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|102
|Adam Aizer
|T. Lance QB SF
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Collins WR HOU
|104
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Jones WR TB
|105
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|106
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Cook RB BUF
|107
|Tera Roberts
|C. Olave WR NO
|108
|Rob Thomas
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Rob Thomas
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|110
|Tera Roberts
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|111
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|112
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|113
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|115
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|116
|Meron Berkson
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|117
|Heath Cummings
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|118
|Chris Towers
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|119
|Dave Richard
|R. Gage WR TB
|120
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|122
|Dave Richard
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|123
|Chris Towers
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|124
|Heath Cummings
|R. Moore WR ARI
|125
|Meron Berkson
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|126
|Adam Aizer
|D. Parker WR NE
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|128
|Daniel Schneier
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|129
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|130
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Doubs WR GB
|131
|Tera Roberts
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|132
|Rob Thomas
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Rob Thomas
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|134
|Tera Roberts
|R. White RB TB
|135
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Campbell WR IND
|136
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Ingram RB NO
|137
|Daniel Schneier
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|139
|Adam Aizer
|D. Carr QB LV
|140
|Meron Berkson
|J. Fields QB CHI
|141
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams WR DET
|142
|Chris Towers
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|143
|Dave Richard
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|144
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Meyers WR NE
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hamler WR DEN
|146
|Dave Richard
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|147
|Chris Towers
|Z. White RB LV
|148
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB DET
|149
|Meron Berkson
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|150
|Adam Aizer
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|152
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|153
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Watson WR GB
|154
|Jacob Gibbs
|I. Smith TE MIN
|155
|Tera Roberts
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|156
|Rob Thomas
|S. Watkins WR GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Rob Thomas
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|158
|Tera Roberts
|A. Pierce WR IND
|159
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|160
|Thomas Shafer
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|161
|Daniel Schneier
|T. Montgomery RB NE
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Chark WR DET
|163
|Adam Aizer
|D. Knox TE BUF
|164
|Meron Berkson
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|165
|Heath Cummings
|T. Sermon RB SF
|166
|Chris Towers
|N. Fant TE SEA
|167
|Dave Richard
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|168
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|24
|K. Allen WR LAC
|3
|25
|A. Brown WR PHI
|4
|48
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|5
|49
|D. Waller TE LV
|6
|72
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|7
|73
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|8
|96
|N. Hines RB IND
|9
|97
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|120
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|11
|121
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|12
|144
|J. Meyers WR NE
|13
|145
|K. Hamler WR DEN
|14
|168
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|23
|T. Hill WR MIA
|3
|26
|M. Pittman WR IND
|4
|47
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|50
|A. Dillon RB GB
|6
|71
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|7
|74
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|95
|S. Moore WR KC
|9
|98
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|10
|119
|R. Gage WR TB
|11
|122
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|12
|143
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|13
|146
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|14
|167
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|22
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|27
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|46
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|51
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|6
|70
|R. Woods WR TEN
|7
|75
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|8
|94
|R. Penny RB SEA
|9
|99
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|10
|118
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|11
|123
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|12
|142
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|13
|147
|Z. White RB LV
|14
|166
|N. Fant TE SEA
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|21
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|3
|28
|C. Godwin WR TB
|4
|45
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|5
|52
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|69
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|7
|76
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|8
|93
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|9
|100
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|10
|117
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|11
|124
|R. Moore WR ARI
|12
|141
|J. Williams WR DET
|13
|148
|J. Williams RB DET
|14
|165
|T. Sermon RB SF
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|20
|D. Samuel WR SF
|3
|29
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|4
|44
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|53
|M. Brown WR ARI
|6
|68
|D. London WR ATL
|7
|77
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|92
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|9
|101
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|10
|116
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|11
|125
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|12
|140
|J. Fields QB CHI
|13
|149
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|14
|164
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|19
|L. Fournette RB TB
|3
|30
|J. Williams RB DEN
|4
|43
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|5
|54
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|67
|A. Lazard WR GB
|7
|78
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|8
|91
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|9
|102
|T. Lance QB SF
|10
|115
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|11
|126
|D. Parker WR NE
|12
|139
|D. Carr QB LV
|13
|150
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|14
|163
|D. Knox TE BUF
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|18
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|31
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|42
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|55
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|6
|66
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|7
|79
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|8
|90
|D. Smith WR PHI
|9
|103
|N. Collins WR HOU
|10
|114
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|11
|127
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|12
|138
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|13
|151
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|14
|162
|D. Chark WR DET
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|17
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|32
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|4
|41
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|56
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|6
|65
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|7
|80
|K. Toney WR NYG
|8
|89
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|9
|104
|J. Jones WR TB
|10
|113
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|11
|128
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|12
|137
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|13
|152
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|14
|161
|T. Montgomery RB NE
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|N. Harris RB PIT
|2
|16
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|33
|M. Thomas WR NO
|4
|40
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|57
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|6
|64
|G. Kittle TE SF
|7
|81
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|8
|88
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|9
|105
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|10
|112
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|11
|129
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|12
|136
|M. Ingram RB NO
|13
|153
|C. Watson WR GB
|14
|160
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|15
|D. Swift RB DET
|3
|34
|J. Conner RB ARI
|4
|39
|M. Williams WR LAC
|5
|58
|G. Davis WR BUF
|6
|63
|C. Akers RB LAR
|7
|82
|T. Burks WR TEN
|8
|87
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|9
|106
|J. Cook RB BUF
|10
|111
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|11
|130
|R. Doubs WR GB
|12
|135
|P. Campbell WR IND
|13
|154
|I. Smith TE MIN
|14
|159
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|Tera Roberts
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|14
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|35
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|4
|38
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|5
|59
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|6
|62
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|7
|83
|T. Brady QB TB
|8
|86
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|9
|107
|C. Olave WR NO
|10
|110
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|11
|131
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|12
|134
|R. White RB TB
|13
|155
|T. Davis-Price RB SF
|14
|158
|A. Pierce WR IND
|Rob Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|13
|A. Kamara RB NO
|3
|36
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|4
|37
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|60
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|6
|61
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|7
|84
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|8
|85
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|9
|108
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|10
|109
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|11
|132
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|12
|133
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|13
|156
|S. Watkins WR GB
|14
|157
|K. Golladay WR NYG