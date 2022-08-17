michael-thomas-1400-us.jpg
In our first 12-team, PPR mock draft following Week 1 of the preseason, it was interesting to see some of the reactions and potential overreactions to what happened on the field. And this will continue over the next two weeks.

Some of this will lead to you getting good players at a bargain, or you could be reaching for someone if what you saw in an exhibition game never becomes real during the season. Injuries matter also, and we're just trying to get a better gauge of how your draft should look when it's live.

In this mock, the buzzworthy players I was curious about for their draft value included Michael Thomas, Travis Etienne, J.K. Dobbins, Cam Akers, Drake London, Antonio Gibson, Dameon Pierce, Treylon Burks, George Pickens, Isiah Pacheco and Romeo Doubs. These are players either coming off injuries, currently dealing with injuries or had preseason performances that could sway their outlooks for this year.

For Thomas (Round 3), Etienne (Round 4) and Dobbins (Round 4), these are all players trending up. All three are coming back from an injury, and all of them have the chance to be quality starters this year. I drafted Etienne ahead of David Montgomery, Ezekiel Elliott and Dobbins, and I expect him to be a breakout candidate in PPR given his role in the passing game for Jacksonville.

Akers fell to Round 6, likely due to the news of him dealing with a soft-tissue injury, but we found out Tuesday night that he should be fine. I have no problem with Akers in Round 5, and he could even creep back up into Round 4 if there's no concern with his health. 

London (Round 6), Gibson (Round 7) and Burks (Round 7) had rough preseason debuts. London hurt his knee, but he's expected to be fine for Week 1. Round 6 is the right spot for him as long as he's healthy.

Gibson fumbled against the Panthers and was replaced by rookie Brian Robinson. Fantasy managers are running away from Gibson, who was previously being drafted in Round 4. This could be a steal for Gibson if he remains the lead running back for Washington, but it's hard to trust him with Robinson on the rise, as well as J.D. McKissic's role in the passing game.

Burks appears buried on the depth chart for the Titans and struggled in his first preseason outing against the Ravens. I downgraded Burks after that game, but I would still draft him in this range, preferably in Round 8.

As for Pierce (Round 7), Pickens (Round 9), Pacheco (Round 10) and Doubs (Round 11), they all looked good in their preseason openers. Pierce looks like the best running back in Houston, and it's not crazy to draft him in Round 7 now. We could look back at that as a mistake, but I value Pierce as a strong flex play heading into the season.

Pickens has moved ahead of Chase Claypool, who was drafted in Round 10. I'm comfortable with that after the positive reports out of Pittsburgh on Pickens, and he had a strong preseason outing against the Seahawks. Doubs also looked good against the 49ers, and we'll see how he does with Aaron Rodgers but also sharing the field with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins. Round 11 is a good spot to gamble on Doubs.

Pacheco appears to be the No. 2 running back in Kansas City now behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and I'm glad to see him moving into the Round 10 range. He's a potential lottery ticket if something happens to Edwards-Helaire, and he's one of my favorite sleepers for this season.

For my team, I tried something different with this roster from the No. 7 spot, drafting three running backs with my first four picks, including Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley and Etienne. I love those three players, but my receiving corps could be an issue.

I have Tee Higgins, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Christian Kirk as starters, with DeVonta Smith, Nico Collins, D.J. Chark and K.J. Osborn on the bench. I actually like this group a lot, but there's no headliner -- as of now.

The nice thing is I drafted Dalton Schultz at tight end and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and I have Brian Robinson and Alexander Mattison as backup running backs. If my starting running backs are stars then this team should be highly competitive.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jack Capotorto J. Taylor RB IND
2 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
3 Chris Towers C. McCaffrey RB CAR
4 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
5 Meron Berkson C. Kupp WR LAR
6 Adam Aizer J. Jefferson WR MIN
7 Jamey Eisenberg D. Cook RB MIN
8 Daniel Schneier J. Chase WR CIN
9 Thomas Shafer N. Harris RB PIT
10 Jacob Gibbs S. Diggs WR BUF
11 Tera Roberts J. Mixon RB CIN
12 Rob Thomas T. Kelce TE KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Rob Thomas A. Kamara RB NO
14 Tera Roberts C. Lamb WR DAL
15 Jacob Gibbs D. Swift RB DET
16 Thomas Shafer D. Adams WR LV
17 Daniel Schneier A. Jones RB GB
18 Jamey Eisenberg S. Barkley RB NYG
19 Adam Aizer L. Fournette RB TB
20 Meron Berkson D. Samuel WR SF
21 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
22 Chris Towers M. Evans WR TB
23 Dave Richard T. Hill WR MIA
24 Jack Capotorto K. Allen WR LAC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jack Capotorto A. Brown WR PHI
26 Dave Richard M. Pittman WR IND
27 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR
28 Heath Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
29 Meron Berkson N. Chubb RB CLE
30 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB DEN
31 Jamey Eisenberg T. Higgins WR CIN
32 Daniel Schneier K. Pitts TE ATL
33 Thomas Shafer M. Thomas WR NO
34 Jacob Gibbs J. Conner RB ARI
35 Tera Roberts B. Cooks WR HOU
36 Rob Thomas J. Waddle WR MIA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Rob Thomas C. Sutton WR DEN
38 Tera Roberts A. Robinson WR LAR
39 Jacob Gibbs M. Williams WR LAC
40 Thomas Shafer T. McLaurin WR WAS
41 Daniel Schneier B. Hall RB NYJ
42 Jamey Eisenberg T. Etienne RB JAC
43 Adam Aizer D. Montgomery RB CHI
44 Meron Berkson E. Elliott RB DAL
45 Heath Cummings D. Johnson WR PIT
46 Chris Towers J. Allen QB BUF
47 Dave Richard J. Dobbins RB BAL
48 Jack Capotorto J. Jeudy WR DEN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jack Capotorto D. Waller TE LV
50 Dave Richard A. Dillon RB GB
51 Chris Towers D. Mooney WR CHI
52 Heath Cummings J. Herbert QB LAC
53 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR ARI
54 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
55 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
56 Daniel Schneier P. Mahomes QB KC
57 Thomas Shafer R. Bateman WR BAL
58 Jacob Gibbs G. Davis WR BUF
59 Tera Roberts J. Jacobs RB LV
60 Rob Thomas A. St. Brown WR DET
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Rob Thomas L. Jackson QB BAL
62 Tera Roberts E. Moore WR NYJ
63 Jacob Gibbs C. Akers RB LAR
64 Thomas Shafer G. Kittle TE SF
65 Daniel Schneier A. Thielen WR MIN
66 Jamey Eisenberg D. Schultz TE DAL
67 Adam Aizer A. Lazard WR GB
68 Meron Berkson D. London WR ATL
69 Heath Cummings C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
70 Chris Towers R. Woods WR TEN
71 Dave Richard M. Sanders RB PHI
72 Jack Capotorto J. Hurts QB PHI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
74 Dave Richard D. Goedert TE PHI
75 Chris Towers A. Cooper WR CLE
76 Heath Cummings A. Gibson RB WAS
77 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI
78 Adam Aizer D. Hopkins WR ARI
79 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kirk WR JAC
80 Daniel Schneier K. Toney WR NYG
81 Thomas Shafer D. Pierce RB HOU
82 Jacob Gibbs T. Burks WR TEN
83 Tera Roberts T. Brady QB TB
84 Rob Thomas C. Edmonds RB MIA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Rob Thomas R. Stevenson RB NE
86 Tera Roberts T. Hockenson TE DET
87 Jacob Gibbs M. Stafford QB LAR
88 Thomas Shafer E. Mitchell RB SF
89 Daniel Schneier B. Aiyuk WR SF
90 Jamey Eisenberg D. Smith WR PHI
91 Adam Aizer T. Pollard RB DAL
92 Meron Berkson H. Renfrow WR LV
93 Heath Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA
94 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA
95 Dave Richard S. Moore WR KC
96 Jack Capotorto N. Hines RB IND
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jack Capotorto D. Harris RB NE
98 Dave Richard R. Wilson QB DEN
99 Chris Towers J. Dotson WR WAS
100 Heath Cummings M. Gordon RB DEN
101 Meron Berkson J. Robinson RB JAC
102 Adam Aizer T. Lance QB SF
103 Jamey Eisenberg N. Collins WR HOU
104 Daniel Schneier J. Jones WR TB
105 Thomas Shafer D. Prescott QB DAL
106 Jacob Gibbs J. Cook RB BUF
107 Tera Roberts C. Olave WR NO
108 Rob Thomas G. Pickens WR PIT
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Rob Thomas C. Patterson RB ATL
110 Tera Roberts K. Gainwell RB PHI
111 Jacob Gibbs C. Claypool WR PIT
112 Thomas Shafer K. Cousins QB MIN
113 Daniel Schneier D. Singletary RB BUF
114 Jamey Eisenberg B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
115 Adam Aizer Z. Ertz TE ARI
116 Meron Berkson K. Walker III RB SEA
117 Heath Cummings G. Wilson WR NYJ
118 Chris Towers I. Pacheco RB KC
119 Dave Richard R. Gage WR TB
120 Jack Capotorto M. Gallup WR DAL
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jack Capotorto J. Tolbert WR DAL
122 Dave Richard J. Burrow QB CIN
123 Chris Towers K. Herbert RB CHI
124 Heath Cummings R. Moore WR ARI
125 Meron Berkson C. Kmet TE CHI
126 Adam Aizer D. Parker WR NE
127 Jamey Eisenberg A. Mattison RB MIN
128 Daniel Schneier I. McKenzie WR BUF
129 Thomas Shafer D. Henderson RB LAR
130 Jacob Gibbs R. Doubs WR GB
131 Tera Roberts M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
132 Rob Thomas M. Carter RB NYJ
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Rob Thomas T. Allgeier RB ATL
134 Tera Roberts R. White RB TB
135 Jacob Gibbs P. Campbell WR IND
136 Thomas Shafer M. Ingram RB NO
137 Daniel Schneier J. McKissic RB WAS
138 Jamey Eisenberg A. Rodgers QB GB
139 Adam Aizer D. Carr QB LV
140 Meron Berkson J. Fields QB CHI
141 Heath Cummings J. Williams WR DET
142 Chris Towers M. Gesicki TE MIA
143 Dave Richard W. Robinson WR NYG
144 Jack Capotorto J. Meyers WR NE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jack Capotorto K. Hamler WR DEN
146 Dave Richard T. Boyd WR CIN
147 Chris Towers Z. White RB LV
148 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DET
149 Meron Berkson R. Mostert RB MIA
150 Adam Aizer E. Benjamin RB ARI
151 Jamey Eisenberg K. Osborn WR MIN
152 Daniel Schneier J. Palmer WR LAC
153 Thomas Shafer C. Watson WR GB
154 Jacob Gibbs I. Smith TE MIN
155 Tera Roberts T. Davis-Price RB SF
156 Rob Thomas S. Watkins WR GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Rob Thomas K. Golladay WR NYG
158 Tera Roberts A. Pierce WR IND
159 Jacob Gibbs D. Njoku TE CLE
160 Thomas Shafer P. Freiermuth TE PIT
161 Daniel Schneier T. Montgomery RB NE
162 Jamey Eisenberg D. Chark WR DET
163 Adam Aizer D. Knox TE BUF
164 Meron Berkson I. Spiller RB LAC
165 Heath Cummings T. Sermon RB SF
166 Chris Towers N. Fant TE SEA
167 Dave Richard A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
168 Jack Capotorto T. Lawrence QB JAC
