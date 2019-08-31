Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Julian Edelman, Eric Ebron

Fantasy football players have plenty of potential pitfalls to avoid as the 2019 regular season nears. A top quarterback is already off the board after Andrew Luck's shocking retirement last weekend, shaking up 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. Top running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon are reaching dangerous territory with their holdouts, forcing fans to drop them in their Fantasy football rankings 2019 or avoid them completely if they don't want to take on the risk. Running back Lamar Miller is done for the year with a torn ACL, while A.J. Green is sidelined with an ankle injury. Other injuries include Cam Newton's foot and Amari Cooper's heel. And on Saturday, the Bills cut veteran running back LeSean McCoy, who's now looking for a new team. Those are just a few of the other popular Fantasy football picks with some level of concern, making them potential 2019 Fantasy football busts.The optimal Fantasy football draft strategy minimizes risk so high picks don't sink your season. Before going on the clock, you'll want to see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the proven model at SportsLine. It has a history of calling major busts in recent years like Allen Robinson and Derek Carr.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

When healthy, Edelman has been a reliable target for Tom Brady and the Patriots, piling up 1,000-yard seasons in 2013 and 2016, the last two times he played 16 games. But durability has been an issue. He missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL. He also missed half of 2015 with a foot injury. Additionally, he was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

In addition to the concerns about Edelman staying on the field, New England welcomed back Josh Gordon after his indefinite suspension, giving Brady another receiver to spread the ball around to. The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP has Edelman going off the board as the No. 41 overall pick in standard 12-team leagues, but SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings have him behind Cooper Kupp (ADP of 54), Kenny Golladay (50) and Robert Woods (43).

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Colts tight end Eric Ebron. He was a Fantasy breakout in 2018, catching 66 passes for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns.

But everything changed with Luck's retirement. Before playing with Luck last season, Ebron had never scored more than five touchdowns in a season. SportsLine's Fantasy football TE rankings 2019 are calling for him to return to those types of numbers with Jacoby Brissett now starting at quarterback for Indianapolis.

The latest Fantasy football ADP 2019 has Ebron going off the board in the eighth round, but SportsLine's rankings project more Fantasy points for Mark Andrews (11th-round ADP) and Delanie Walker (ninth). It also says you can expect similar production from Jordan Reed and T.J. Hockenson, both tight ends going off the board more than 30 picks later.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.