The NFL deadline for 53-man roster cuts has passed, and the most notable name on the chopping block was former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP struggled to move New England through the air in 2020, so Mac Jones is now in line to start. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be one of three 2021 Fantasy football rookies at quarterback to start in Week 1 along with Zach Wilson (Jets) and Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars).

Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray have both been viable quarterbacks in their rookie seasons, but where should you target this year's crop of rookie quarterbacks with your 2021 Fantasy football picks? A reliable set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings can help answer that question and also guide you to potential 2021 Fantasy football breakouts, busts, and sleepers at the other positions as well. Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor. He is listed as a starter alongside Jakobi Meyers in the Patriots' offense. Head coach Bill Belichick rarely makes mistakes, and he made it a priority to sign a big-time wide receiver during the offseason. Agholor spent time with Philadelphia before resurrecting his career with the Raiders.

He now has a chance to be the No. 1 wide receiver for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Agholor is coming off a career-best season, finishing second in the NFL in yards per catch. He is being drafted behind receivers like Henry Ruggs III, T.Y. Hilton and Russell Gage, but SportsLine's model is expecting a standout year from the former first-round pick.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. A fifth-round pick out of Tulane in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mooney had a surprising rookie season in Chicago, finishing second on the team behind only Allen Robinson in targets (98), receptions (61) and yards (638). Now, Mooney enters the 2021 season as the clear No. 2 on the depth chart and is receiving rave reviews in training camp.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy raved about his ability to time a route to get open. Mooney ranked 11th among wide receivers in deep targets (23) last season, while his 739 unrealized air yards were 10th. That's a big reason why the model ranks Mooney (14th-round ADP) ahead of 11th-round options like Deebo Samuel and Brandin Cooks.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as one of its biggest 2021 Fantasy football busts. The appeal of a charismatic quarterback that has led his team to consecutive Super Bowl appearances makes it difficult to not like Edwards-Helaire as a top talent. Now that Kansas City's backfield appears to belong mostly to him, his average draft position has been a robust 27.64.

Ahead of Week 1, concerns about his size and durability are starting to chip away at that optimism. He's already limping into the start of the season on a sprained ankle suffered in the Chiefs' second preseason game. Owners should be wary of the fact that the plug-and-play viability of offensive players in the Chiefs' offense extends beyond Edwards-Helaire, and SportsLine's model forecasts he'll finish closer to Damien Harris than Antonio Gibson this season.

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being drafted in the middle rounds of 2021 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

