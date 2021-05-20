With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books and a majority of the top free agents signed, it is officially time to begin 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. The Kansas City Chiefs will again be well-represented at the top of the 2021 Fantasy football rankings with names like Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce coming off the board early. The Buccaneers, however, grounded Kansas City's high-flying offense in a 31-9 Super Bowl win with a ferocious pass rush. Now, Fantasy players will need to decide if Kansas City's retooled offensive line will be strong enough to keep the Chiefs lighting up scoreboards.

Which players are set to make a big jump in the Fantasy football rankings 2021? Which 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts do you need to know about? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine's advice reaped plenty of value with that pick.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is power by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2021 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones. Coming off his second most productive season in the NFL, Jones joins a Jaguars offense that received a massive influx of talent this offseason. In addition to Jones, the Jaguars spent their two first-round picks on Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence is a generational quarterback prospect and Etienne is one of the most dynamic runners we've seen in recent years. Together with D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault Jr., Jones should see more single-coverage than he has since his days as a relative unknown in Cincinnati. In his last two 16-game seasons, Jones has 137 catches for 2,079 yards and 18 touchdowns, and the model ranks him as the No. 28 receiver for 2021 despite being the 48th wideout taken on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its top 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. The rookie out of Florida is the highest-upside tight end prospect we've seen in at least a decade, which is why the Falcons made him the highest drafted player in the history of the position by taking him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Pitts combines 4.44-second speed in the 40-yard dash with the best catch radius of any player in the draft. He caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games in his final season with the Gators and should be a matchup nightmare with Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones at wide receiver and Matt Ryan at quarterback. The model ranks Pitts as a top-five tight end for 2021.

Top 2021 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of its biggest 2021 Fantasy Football busts. After Philadelphia traded Carson Wentz away this offseason, it cleared a path for Hurts to be the starter in 2021 and the value he added as a runner in four starts last season has people excited about his Fantasy potential as a full-time starter.

However, Hurts is far from a finished product as a passer, while less quarterback depth in Philly means he could be used less as a runner. Hurts completed just 52 percent of his passes last season and averaged just 7.2 yards per pass attempt. He also fumbled the ball nine times, losing two. That's why the model lists him as its No. 21 quarterback despite the fact that he's the 12th QB off the board on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being drafted in the middle rounds of 2021 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2020 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Josh Allen's huge season, and find out.