The 2024 NFL playoffs are in full swing and the NFL Divisional Round will feature four NFL playoff matchups loaded with playmakers. With four star-studded showdowns scheduled for the NFL Divisional Round, there are bound to be difficult start-sit decisions for your Fantasy football lineups. The Houston Texans exploded for 45 points against the Browns in last week's playoff victory, but now will face a Baltimore Ravens team that gave up just 16.5 points per game, which ranked first in the NFL.

Should you steer clear of a player like Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, who's scored a touchdown in five of his last seven games? A reliable set of NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings can help you answer those questions and ensure that you get maximum value out of your lineups regardless of format. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for the NFL Divisional Round from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL playoffs. Head to SportsLine now to see its NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings.

Top NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 130 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 26-7 win over the Dolphins. The rookie showed off his explosiveness by chipping in three receptions of at least 20 yards.

Rice has now scored a touchdown in three of his last five games and he had success against the Bills earlier this season. In the Dec. 10 matchup against Buffalo, Rice was targeted 10 times and hauled in seven receptions for 72 yards and a score. SportsLine's model expects Rice will continue to be effective for Kansas City's offense against the Bills, ranking him as a top-five wide receiver for the NFL Divisional Round.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over the Browns, stumbles big-time and doesn't crack the top five at his position. Stroud was impressive in his playoff debut, particularly considering the Browns allowed only 164.7 passing yards to opponents during the regular season.

Stroud and the Texans will now travel to square off against the Baltimore Ravens, a defense that gave up just 16.5 points per game this season, which ranked first in the NFL. The Ravens also ranked first in the NFL in sacks with 60, which will make Stroud uncomfortable in the pocket. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings.

How to set NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking wide receiver to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of stars like Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get NFL Divisional Round Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking WR comes out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.