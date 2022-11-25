With the 2022 Fantasy football rankings changing weekly, owners are prepping their rosters for the inevitable grind of the playoffs. The Dolphins have been an unexpectedly large boon for Fantasy owners, with Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Jeff Wilson and Tyreek Hill all proving to be valuable Fantasy football picks. Those three could be must-starts in Week 12 Fantasy football lineups against the Texans on Sunday. Meanwhile, owners who have found enormous success through Justin Fields' recent breakout performances might be left scrambling at quarterback with the second-year star battling a shoulder injury. Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Pollard rushed 15 times for 80 yards and caught all six of his targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Cardinals running back James Conner. He has averaged just 3.17 yards per carry over the last two weeks, but there is reason to expect more from him in Week 12 against Los Angeles. The Chargers have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards this season and opponents have picked up 5.5 yards per attempt against them.

With tight end Zach Ertz (knee) out, the status of quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) up in the air, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins carrying a hamstring injury as well, Arizona's running game should continue to lead its offense. Last week, Kansas City's Isiah Pacheco ran for 107 yards on just 15 carries against a Chargers side that has given up more than 200 rushing yards in three of its last six games. Los Angeles' defense has yet to figure out how to plug its leaky rush defense, and that's why the model predicts Conner will exploit it enough to finish as a top-15 Fantasy running back in Week 12. See who else to target here.

And a massive shocker: Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who has had six 1,000-yard seasons in the last seven years, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 50 at his position. Cooks has been targeted at least six times in every game this season and a total of 66 times in nine games, which is the volume that typically leads to a player being a week-in, week-out starter in Fantasy football lineups.

However, Cooks has only managed 39 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown, and his value appears to be tapering off after nearly a decade of being a Fantasy-relevant player. He hasn't had a single 100-yard game this season and is averaging just over 10 points per game in PPR formats. Even in a plus matchup against Miami's 22nd-ranked pass defense, the target quality simply isn't there and he's a player who should be riding your bench unless you're hamstrung at wide receiver. See who else to fade here.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

