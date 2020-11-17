Watch Now: With Brees Injured, Saints Turn To Winston ( 2:11 )

Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered five fractured ribs and a collapsed lung in New Orleans' victory over the San Francisco 49ers last week. Brees is expected to miss multiple weeks, which likely means Jameis Winston will lead the Saints moving forward. Winston, who threw for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions with Tampa Bay last season, draws an advantageous matchup in his first start for New Orleans, but how high should he be in your Week 11 Fantasy football rankings?

Winston and the Saints will square off with the Atlanta Falcons, a defense that's giving up 410.0 yards per game this season, which is 30th in the NFL. Should Winston be among your Week 11 Fantasy football picks? How does he stack up against fellow QBs like Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Philip Rivers in the Week 11 Fantasy football quarterback rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 11

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Lions running back D'Andre Swift. The rookie out of Georgia is coming off an impressive performance in his first career start as Detroit's lead back. Swift recorded 16 carries for 81 yards while catching all five of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown during last Sunday's win over Washington.

Swift dominated the workload for Detroit, handling 21 touches compared to just six between Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson. Now, he'll look to exploit a Carolina defense that just gave up 192 rushing yards and a touchdown to Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. SportsLine's model ranks Swift as a top-five running back this week, making him a rock-solid RB1 against the Panthers.

And a massive shocker: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown 26 touchdowns against just three interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Rodgers continues to churn out multi-TD performances, with Sunday's outing marking his fourth in a row with at least three total scores. However, Rodgers and the Packers face a stiff test on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Indianapolis' defense is tied for third-best in the NFL with just 1.2 passing touchdowns surrendered per contest. In addition, the Colts have given up zero touchdown tosses in their last two home games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Rodgers is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11.

How to set your Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

