Knowing the top Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Minnesota Vikings high in the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Vikings take on the Dallas Cowboys, who are giving up an NFL-worst 32.2 points per game this season. As a result, players like Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins could be among the top Week 11 Fantasy football picks.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans square off against Baltimore's top-ranked scoring defense, which is giving up just 18.3 points per game. Should owners think about sitting players like Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill or A.J. Brown as part of their Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Roethlisberger completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 11

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The rookie receiver out of LSU continues to shine in Minnesota's offense. Jefferson hauled in eight of 10 targets for 135 yards in Monday night's victory over the Bears. He led the Vikings in catches, targets and receiving yards against Chicago.

Jefferson has been targeted at least 10 times in two of his last four games, and he's expected to be a main focal point on Sunday against the Cowboys, who are giving up 381.6 yards per game this season. Dallas has given up at least two touchdown receptions in its last four games, which bodes well for Jefferson's Fantasy value in Week 11. SportsLine's model lists Jefferson in the top 10 of its Week 11 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings, making him a rock-solid option.

And a massive shocker: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown 26 touchdowns against just three interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position.

Rodgers continues to churn out multi-TD performances, with Sunday's outing marking his fourth in a row with at least three total scores. However, Rodgers and the Packers face a stiff test on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Indianapolis' defense is tied for third-best in the NFL with just 1.2 passing touchdowns surrendered per contest. In addition, the Colts have given up zero touchdown tosses in their last two home games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Rodgers is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11.

How to set your Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.