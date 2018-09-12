Fantasy Football: Wednesday news roundup, with Greg Olsen's absence and the return of Martavis Bryant

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistantto get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Greg Olsen is going to miss an extended period of time but not going on IR yet.

This was the fear when we saw Olsen on crutches, and now it's reality. He re-fractured his foot and is considered month-to-month. While Olsen is still talking about coming back at some point this season, it's going to be really hard to keep him on your roster unless it's a very deep league. If you're looking for replacement options, I wrote about them yesterday.

As for how this affects the Panthers, it's a mixed bag. Rookie Ian Thomas will take over at tight end and have immediate opportunity. He has upside for a tight end but it's also unlikely he completely assumes Olsen's role immediately. Christian McCaffrey and Devin Funchess should both see a bump in their targets, with Funchess becoming a solid flex option. The one player I'm worried about is Cam Newton. There will be an adjustment period without Olsen, and Newton heads to Atlanta this week, where he's struggled in the past.

The Eagles will announce their starter at QB Wednesday

At this point, it would be a surprise if we saw Carson Wentz back under center for the Eagles in Week 2, especially after they came away with the win in spite of Nick Foles' underwhelming performance in the opener. However, we'll know for sure Wednesday, though the team has already made a decision. We know they'll be without Alshon Jeffery as well, however this should be a better week for the Eagles' offense regardless.

Foles was not good in Week 1 but he would face a much easier matchup in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, who just gave up 40 points to the Saints. The Buccaneers' secondary is depleted by injury, so this should be a good opportunity for Nelson Agholor, who is the clear No. 1 receiver until Jeffery comes back. Start Agholor, Zach Ertz and Jay Ajayi this week with confidence no matter who the QB is. You can also start Foles in a two-QB league if he does start. The Eagles offense should be better in Week 2.

Martavis Bryant is back and he may play in Week 2.

This was certainly a surprise. After cutting Bryant in the preseason, the Raiders signed him to a one week contract on Tuesday. This isn't as uncommon as you might think, as a contract signed after Week 1 is not guaranteed for the full season. Bryant still has a potential suspension looming but there are also reports the Raiders plan to play him in Week 2.

After what we saw from Derek Carr in Week 1 you shouldn't expect too much from any Raiders receiver at Denver in Week 2. Bryant is a fine add in deep leagues, and you should hold on to Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, but plan on benching all of these guys in Week 2. The only Raiders pass catcher we're starting this week is Jared Cook.

More from around the league Tuesday:

