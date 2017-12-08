Fantasy Football Week 14: What you missed Thursday, with Alvin Kamara injured and Aaron Rodgers making progress
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including a disappointing injury on Thursday Night Football.
What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Thursday:
Alvin Kamara was forced out with a concussion
With 25 receiving yards on three catches on the first drive, Kamara looked like he was on his way to yet another huge performance, but his third catch would prove to be his last. He took a hit to the helmet and was forced from the game, swiftly being diagnosed with a concussion. He finished the game with 27 all-purpose yards, bringing his streak of games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage to an end at five.
This is, obviously, terrible news for those of you who had a do-or-die game in Week 14. Kamara has been carrying you, and an in-game injury leaves you completely helpless. If you had a bye in Week 14, you'll be nervously watching over the next week, but at least the early kickoff Thursday night gives Kamara extra time to get ready for Week 15. It's impossible to know how any given player will recover from a concussion, so you'll just have to see how he does in practice with the concussion protocol. Mark Ingram will dominate work with Kamara out, as no other running back even touched the ball Thursday night.
Neither QB was all that sharp
Both got their star receivers involved, but neither Drew Brees nor Matt Ryan blew the roof off Thursday night. Brees certainly got the better of the matchup, passing for 271 yards and a pair of scores – along with a pick – but he left points on the board Thursday, something that has become increasingly frequent for the veteran. He has still been good this season, but between a dip in volume and a few missed throws, he has taken a large step back for Fantasy purposes. However, if you get that far, you'll still start him in Week 15 against the Jets.
That is, of course, nothing compared to Ryan, who delivered yet another clunker Thursday. With the playoffs on us, I just hope you didn't start him for his 15-for-27, 221-yard, one-touchdown, three-pick performance. Ryan took a huge step forward in 2016, passing for 38 touchdowns and just seven picks, but after 13 games, he has just 17 scores and 11 interceptions already. We knew some regression was coming, but Ryan has turned back into the disappointing Fantasy performer he was before 2016, a disappointing outcome that has surely wrecked many Fantasy seasons, given his lofty draft status. Ryan will be worth using in Week 15 against the Buccaneers, if you managed to get there.
What else you need to know from around the NFL
- Aaron Rodgers "looks like himself" in practice… Take it with a grain of salt if you need to, but it's exciting to hear positive reports as Rodgers tries to make his way back. You still need to win this week for it to matter, but if Rodgers returns in Week 15, he can obviously be a championship winner. He took another tangible step forward Thursday, practicing in pads for the first time since suffering his broken collarbone.
- Zach Ertz has been cleared to practice… The Eagles initially tweeted that Ertz had cleared the league's concussion protocol, which came as a pleasant surprise given that we hadn't heard much from him this week. Turns out, that wasn't quite accurate; they tweeted a correction noting Ertz is still in the concussion protocol, but has been cleared to practice instead. Thanks, guys. Still, this is a sign of progress, if nothing else. We'll see what he does Friday, but you still need to take precautions with Ertz for Week 14. Have a backup plan ready in case he isn't cleared.
- Antonio Brown (toe) was unable to practice Thursday… If he didn't have a huge game on Monday, we might be worried, but Brown deserves the benefit of the doubt after last week. It wouldn't be a surprise not to see him practice at all this week, but as long as he plays, you're starting Brown.
- Matthew Stafford (hand) practiced… It sounds like Stafford's hand injury isn't going to keep him off the field, though it may increase his chance of not finishing Week 14. He'll be a risky play.
- Joe Mixon (concussion) still isn't practicing… Given the short week, at this point you probably shouldn't expect to see Mixon in Week 14. Giovani Bernard played every snap after Mixon's injury, and should see a huge workload Sunday against the Bears. He's a recommended starter assuming Mixon can't make a quick recovery.
- Robby Anderson (hamstring) left practice… Anderson has been dealing with this hamstring injury for a few days, and the fact he was unable to finish practice is certainly a bad sign. However, Ian Rapoport did report Thursday Anderson "should be OK," according to a source.
- Amari Cooper (ankle) remains out of practice… Cooper hasn't been able to practice since leaving Week 12 with a concussion and ankle injury, and though he has cleared the concussion protocol, it looks like Week 14 is still very much up in the air. If he can't practice Friday, it's unlikely we see him out there this week. This is a great matchup against the Chiefs, so Michael Crabtree could be in line for a huge performance.
- Delanie Walker (ankle) missed practice again… Walker is the kind of veteran who can play without much practice, as we saw in Week 9, when he hauled in five passes for 71 yards on just one limited practice all wee. We'll see if he can get on the field Friday, but you should be coming up with a contingency plan – like Stephen Anderson – in case he can't go in Week 14.
- Sterling Shepard (hamstring) was upgraded to limited practice… This could be a great spot for Shepard with Eli Manning back under center, and coach Steve Spagnuolo told reporters he is "hopeful" Shepard will play. We are too, because he would be a No. 2 WR this week.
- Doug Martin is out of the concussion protocol… Martin is going to play in Week 14. The question is, how much? Peyton Barber was more impressive in Week 13 than any other Bucs' back has been since perhaps 2015, and Martin has been completely ineffective in at least as long. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him cede playing time to Barber, but this is likely to be an ineffective split, at best, so avoid it if you can.
- Chris Hogan (shoulder) remains limited… "Limited" still represents improvement for Hogan, but it doesn't guarantee we'll see him in Week 14. The notoriously tight-lipped Patriots likely won't let their plans slip, but if he gets a full practice in Friday, Hogan could be worth rolling the die on.
- Will Fuller (ribs) is expected to return in Week 14… Given his big-play ability, Fuller is sorely missed in Houston's offense. However, he's a hit-or-miss player who now has to rely on Tom Savage to get him the ball deep, so I wouldn't recommend him as a starter.
- Kelvin Benjamin (knee) was a full participant at practice… It looks like Benjamin will be back. However, if Tyrod Taylor isn't, it won't matter. Even if Taylor does play, Benjamin is not a recommended starter for Fantasy purposes.
- Ameer Abdullah (neck) was limited at practice… It looks like Abdullah has a chance to return from a one-game absence, but it will be interesting to see if Tion Green cuts into his workload a bit after a solid performance last week. Abdullah is a risky start.
- Adrian Peterson (neck) was unable to practice Thursday… Peterson looks unlikely to play in Week 14, after sitting out Week 13 as well. If he can get on the field Friday, he may have a chance, but you need to come up with an alternative if you were hoping to start Peterson this week.
- Kerwynn Williams was (ribs) able to practice in full… That alternative may end up being Williams, who looked solid in Peterson's absence last week. Williams should be owned in all leagues heading into the playoffs.
- Patrick Peterson (hamstring) was downgraded to DNP Thursday… A mid-week downgrade is usually a bad sign for a hamstring injury, which can be notoriously tricky to recover from. If he doesn't play, it could make both Rishard Matthews and Corey Davis better plays this week.
