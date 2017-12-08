Fantasy Football Week 14: What you missed Thursday, with Alvin Kamara injured and Aaron Rodgers making progress

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Thursday:

Alvin Kamara was forced out with a concussion

With 25 receiving yards on three catches on the first drive, Kamara looked like he was on his way to yet another huge performance, but his third catch would prove to be his last. He took a hit to the helmet and was forced from the game, swiftly being diagnosed with a concussion. He finished the game with 27 all-purpose yards, bringing his streak of games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage to an end at five.

This is, obviously, terrible news for those of you who had a do-or-die game in Week 14. Kamara has been carrying you, and an in-game injury leaves you completely helpless. If you had a bye in Week 14, you'll be nervously watching over the next week, but at least the early kickoff Thursday night gives Kamara extra time to get ready for Week 15. It's impossible to know how any given player will recover from a concussion, so you'll just have to see how he does in practice with the concussion protocol. Mark Ingram will dominate work with Kamara out, as no other running back even touched the ball Thursday night.

Neither QB was all that sharp

Both got their star receivers involved, but neither Drew Brees nor Matt Ryan blew the roof off Thursday night. Brees certainly got the better of the matchup, passing for 271 yards and a pair of scores – along with a pick – but he left points on the board Thursday, something that has become increasingly frequent for the veteran. He has still been good this season, but between a dip in volume and a few missed throws, he has taken a large step back for Fantasy purposes. However, if you get that far, you'll still start him in Week 15 against the Jets.

That is, of course, nothing compared to Ryan, who delivered yet another clunker Thursday. With the playoffs on us, I just hope you didn't start him for his 15-for-27, 221-yard, one-touchdown, three-pick performance. Ryan took a huge step forward in 2016, passing for 38 touchdowns and just seven picks, but after 13 games, he has just 17 scores and 11 interceptions already. We knew some regression was coming, but Ryan has turned back into the disappointing Fantasy performer he was before 2016, a disappointing outcome that has surely wrecked many Fantasy seasons, given his lofty draft status. Ryan will be worth using in Week 15 against the Buccaneers, if you managed to get there.

What else you need to know from around the NFL