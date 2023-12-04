You probably want to bench Garrett Wilson in Week 14 of the Fantasy Football season. He hasn't topped 50 yards in a game in any of the Jets past three games, and their QB situation has gotten so bad that reports surfaced Monday that Zach Wilson isn't sure if he wants to return to the starting lineup after being benched for Tim Boyle over the past few games.

To be clear, the pivot away from Zach Wilson has not solved the Jets offensive woes, and it's been a bad thing for Wilson, who was averaging 14.6 points through the first nine games of the season, compared to just 9.4 over the past three. Say what you want about Wilson, but, most weeks, Wilson ended up getting to decent numbers. It was never pretty, but it was effective enough that it was pretty much impossible to go away from Wilson in your Fantasy lineups.

Now? Well, you'd probably love to be able to sit Wilson, given his recent level of production and the Jets QB issues. But when you look around at your other options at WR, you're probably short on guys you'd like to start ahead of him, given the state of the wide receiver position.

We lost Tank Dell for the season over the weekend, and Amari Cooper is dealing with a concussion that has him in doubt for Week 14, so that's two guys you can't start ahead of him. And, with the Commanders and Cardinals on bye, Terry McLaurin and Marquise Brown are out of the picture, too – though I'm not sure I'd be sitting Wilson for either even if they were active, given their production of late.

And then you look around at the rest of the league, and there are just a ton of other situations you don't want any part of. The Bengals are held back by Jake Browning, with Ja'Marr Chase in much the same spot as Wilson, where his brilliance makes him hard to go away from, despite the poor QB play. But you pretty much need both of them to do something superhuman to be worth starting at this point; it's a credit to both Wilson and Chase that they're talented enough to even be worth considering.

You can't say the same about the likes of the Panthers, Browns, Giants, or Patriots receivers. And I'd still start Wilson over the Steelers guys, especially with Mitchell Trubisky replacing an injured Kenny Pickett. I'd also start Wilson over DeAndre Hopkins, though those are similar situations; ditto for Drake London in Atlanta and Davante Adams in Las Vegas.

The point is, wide receiver isn't in a great position right now. Looking at my rankings, I feel very good about the top 16 to produce pretty much every week, and I don't think I'd ever really consider sitting anyone in that range. Beyond that, it becomes a lot harder to have anything even approaching confidence in most of the options you're considering. And, once you get outside of the top 24 or so, I think you're in a pretty huge glob of very similar risky bets.

Which is why, as much as I might want to, I'm going to have a hard time benching Wilson in Week 14. And, I might even be hoping for Zach Wilson's return as the Jets starting QB. Yeah, things are that grim.

Here are my full rankings for Week 14 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 14 Wide Receiver Rankings