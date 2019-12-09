Fantasy Football Week 14 Winners and Losers: Impact of injuries to Mike Evans, Calvin Ridley, and more

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 14 Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 41 TD 0 FPTS 8 It's going to be really interesting to see where Davante Adams gets drafted among wide receivers next season. He was the No. 2 receiver off the board on average in 2019 drafts, and even if he had stayed healthy, he was never going to justify that cost. However, he actually doesn't look that different than last year overall. He is averaging 8.1 yards per target, right in line with last year and his 2016 breakout, and while his targets are down about one per game from 2018, he's on pace for by far the second-most of his career if not for the injury. The biggest issue? Aaron Rodgers no longer looks like a truly elite quarterback, and Adams' red zone dominance hasn't been there as a result. Adams has always relied on touchdowns more than your typical elite Fantasy wide receiver, and that's a tricky path to Fantasy dominance. This might be controversial, but I think Rodgers is clearly past his prime, and he isn't the rising tide lifting all boats he used to be. Adams is going to slip in the WR ranks next year, that much is for sure.

Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 14 Stats RUYDS 6 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS 0 Maybe the 49ers should stop spending big money in free agency. We never even got to see what Jerick McKinnon looked like in Kyle Shanahan's offense, but what we've seen from Tevin Coleman hasn't been particularly impressive. He is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and hasn't had more than 40 yards in a game since Week 8. Coleman has basically been benched the last two games, playing just 21 snaps total. He isn't a must-drop, because if his role does return, he could be very valuable in this offense. But we know Shanahan is never going to have just one running back he feeds over and over, and even Coleman's price tag and history with Shanahan in Atlanta didn't earn him that this year.

Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 14 Stats RUYDS 37 REC 3 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS 9 In his Cardinals debut, Drake rushed for 110 yards; in four games since, he has 170 yards. Sure, he's still been the team's primary back in that time, but that just hasn't meant very much as the Cardinals offense has stalled out the last two weeks and Drake hasn't been as effective. David Johnson caught a 24-yard touchdown Sunday and could be getting back to full health — his 22 snaps were his most since Week 10. Drake looked like he might have had a chance to earn a long-term look down the stretch, but I'm not sure he's even someone I would want to start in Week 15.

Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 14 Stats RUYDS 8 REC 1 REYDS 1 TD 0 FPTS 1 What could Sony Michel even do down the stretch to make Fantasy players believe in him for 2020? He has played more than 41% of the Patriots snaps just once since Week 6 and has more than 10 carries in one of their last five games. At this point, he looks like a middling runner who simply takes what is blocked for him and doesn't catch passes, and he's playing on a team that is perfectly willing to take him off the field for long stretches if the game plan dictates it. Oh, and his fortunes are tied to 42-year-old quarterback struggling through the worst season of his career. Is Michel even a top-40 dynasty running back right now?