Fantasy Football Week 15 Early Waiver Wire: Raheem Mostert proves last week wasn't a fluke

There are some teams whose running games are so potent, the Fantasy community circles them every year to target, no matter who is involved. Pittsburgh, New England, Kansas City, Green Bay … the names don't matter because we'll chase the production that is sure to be there.

We didn't have the 49ers backfield among that group before the season, but it's pretty obvious we need to treat it like that now. Part of the reason for that was some confusion about how work might be distributed, but we shouldn't have many doubts right now: Raheem Mostert is the go-to guy here.

Coming off a massive performance in Week 13, Mostert's role wasn't quite obvious coming into Week 14's game against the Saints. After all, Matt Breida wasn't active last week as he continued to recover from an ankle injury, and reports indicated the 49ers held Breida out specifically to save him for this week. Tevin Coleman's role shrank in Week 13, too, but he had been the lead back more often than not when healthy, so the 49ers backfield looked like a possible three-headed committee, which is bad news for Fantasy.

However, that wasn't the case once the 49ers actually kicked off Sunday. Mostert saw 10 of the team's 19 running back carries and two of the three targets that went to running backs. He rushed for 69 yards on his 10 carries, along with a touchdown, while Breida rushed for 54 yards on six carries; Coleman had just 6 yards on three carries. Mostert added another touchdown and 40 yards on his two receptions, while Breida had just one catch for 4 yards; Coleman wasn't even targeted in the game.

The 49ers entered Week 14 second in the NFL in rush yards and touchdowns, and Kyle Shanahan consistently schemes up good opportunities for whoever is back there. Mostert might not ever see a workhorse workload consistently, but he is the preferred option right now. And with a matchup on the way against the Falcons in Week 15, Mostert should be viewed as a valuable starting option in all leagues for your pivotal playoff matchups next week.

Here's who else we'll be targeting on waivers heading into Week 15, beginning with a late-season breakout star at tight end:

Week 15 Early Waiver Targets