Fantasy Football Week 2 Quarterback Preview: A Cam Newton bounceback, streamers to replace Jameis Winston and Sam Darnold, and more

You'd be hard-pressed to find two bigger disappointments at quarterback in Week 1 than Cam Newton and Jameis Winston. In Week 2 they'll face off against each other on Thursday night and I have wildly different expectations for them.

I expect Newton to carve up a Buccaneers secondary that I still don't believe is very good. He's my No. 1 quarterback in all formats and a must-start option. Winston falls outside my top-12 and there are three streaming options I'd start over him.

Why the big difference? Newton was ranked higher to start the year and has a better matchup, which explains a lot of it. But also, the Buccaneers just didn't look like they'd fully adjusted to the new offense in Week 1 and I'm not sure three days is enough to change that. I still expect Winston will have a stretch as a top-10 quarterback later this season, but it doesn't start on Thursday night.

I've got your streaming options to replace him and Sam Darnold below. Hopefully you weren't counting on Darnold in anything other than a two-quarterback league in which case your options may be limited to Gardner Minshew and Trevor Siemian.

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 2 Matchup @ BAL Were you encouraged by the Cardinals' late comeback against Detroit? As skeptical as I've been I have to admit I was. I'm very interested to find out if it was more a light coming on or more game script dependent. Unfortunately, I'm not sure we'll learn much in Week 2. Murray and the Cardinals have to travel to face a very good Ravens defense and there's no way I'm starting the rookie in Week 2. Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Matchup vs. ARI Yeah, we'll keep this quick. Worried Jackson's success had more to do with the Dolphins defense? That's okay, because Jackson may not face a good defense the first six weeks of the season. He certainly doesn't in Week 2. Matthew Stafford threw for 361 yards against the Cardinals and averaged 8.6 yards per attempt. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 2 Matchup vs. KC This Chiefs defense just made Gardner Minshew look like a star. Carr is at least as good as him. I'm starting Carr in two-quarterback leagues and considering him as a streamer as well. He's definitely in play in DFS. This matchup should be much easier than the Week 1 tilt against the Broncos.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Ownership 67% Carr has been a top-five Fantasy quarterback in his last two home games against the Chiefs and as we discussed, this defense didn't look improved against Gardner Minshew. The Raiders should be more pass-happy in a high-scoring game and Carr has legitimate top-five upside once again. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 25% A lot of this was discussed above. Dalton was very good against Seattle and I'm not sold the 49ers actually have a good defense. I'm even less sold on them playing their second road game to start the season. They didn't even go back home after their game in Tampa. Dalton will still be without A.J. Green but he has Tyler Boyd, and John Ross looked like he made serious improvements over the offseason. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 59% As long as Allen keeps running he's going to have Fantasy appeal, especially against a Giants defense that was carved up by the Cowboys in Week 1. Allen is a better streamer in leagues that only reward four points per pass touchdown.

One to Stash Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 190 RUYDS 9 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 19 I was impressed with Brissett's performance against the Chargers. Going on the road against that defense and not embarrassing yourself is a good first step. I wasn't impressed enough to start him against a Titans defense that just pantsed Baker Mayfield, but better times are ahead. In Weeks 3 through 5, Brissett draws the Falcons, Raiders and Chiefs. If you're trying to get ahead of the streaming game he's the guy to target.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel Price $8,200 DraftKings Price $6,700 Jackson's price soared after his Week 1 performance and he's now the second most expensive quarterback on DraftKings and the third highest-priced on FanDuel. I still can't fade him against a Cardinals defense that just got lit up by Stafford and the Lions. While he's not my No. 1 value on the slate like he was last week he is my No. 1 value priced above $7,000 on FanDuel. I just can't make a good argument to fade him in cash games.

Top Contrarian Play Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $6,800 DraftKings $5,500 Yes, Trubisky was awful in Week 1, but that's not enough for me to take him off my board, especially with the price drop he saw on FanDuel. He's the only quarterback on this slate I project for better than three times value based on his price. While I wouldn't call a matchup in Denver a good one I do like that the Bears have 10 days to prepare while the Broncos are coming off a short week. With the upside he showed last year, Trubisky is always in play for tournament lineups.

