Fantasy Football Week 8: What you missed Thursday, where the Bills do, in fact, need Kelvin Benjamin

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Thursday:

The Bills could certainly use Kelvin Benjamin

For a 5-2 team, a trade like this could potentially be viewed as something of a luxury, but I don't think that's how Buffalo's acquisition of Benjamin is going to go. The former Panthers wideout was inactive after being acquired just two days before the Week 9's game, which doesn't come as much of a surprise. However, what happened Thursday is a reminder that Tyrod Taylor still needs plenty of help.

Taylor's final line was solid, as he was 29 of 40 for 285 yards and two scores (plus one on the ground), but two of his scores came in garbage time of the 34-21 loss. Don't discount his performance because of that, however, because the Bills had multiple drives ended with fumbles after completions by Taylor, one by Jordan Matthews and one by Nick O'Leary – the Bills were moving the ball on both drives prior to the fumbles.

Ultimately, Taylor's top receiver in the game was Deonte Thompson for the second time in three weeks. Thompson just joined the team three weeks ago. Zay Jones had his best game of the season, catching six passes for 53 yards and a score, and could have had more but was tripped on what could have been a long touchdown; he injured his knee on the play but was able to return.

Still, Jones has mostly been a bust, and Matthews has been wholly disappointing, so Benjamin should have a good opportunity to emerge rather quickly as the team's top option. Taylor's ability to make things happen down the field could mesh well with Benjamin, and the extended time off before his expected debut in Week 10 should give them time to get on the same page. Taylor and Benjamin could have big second halves.

The Jets are still willing to lean on Matt Forte

While they're more than happy to spread the ball around – Elijah McGuire and Bilal Powell combined for 23 touches Thursday night – it's pretty clear Forte is the primary back here. That doesn't mean he'll dominate the work, but Forte has played right around half the team's snaps in the four games since returning from injury, including 32 of 67 last night.

In that time, Forte has at least 80 yards in three of four games, capped off by Thursday's 96 total yards and two touchdowns. He remains an injury risk, but the Jet's willingness to spread the work around while keeping him involved has to help his chances. Forte looks like a solid No. 2 running back at this point.

What else you need to know from around the NFL

Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL

I certainly hope I'm not the one breaking this news to you, and if I am, I hope you were sitting down. Watson's sensation rookie season came to a crushing end Thursday, as he suffered a torn ACL in practice. That puts an end to his season, and pushes Tom Savage into a starting role for the Texans. Dave Richard broke down the ramifications of Watson's injury for DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, as well as Fantasy players Thursday, so check that out here.

Savage has famously never thrown a touchdown on 105 pass attempts in the NFL, and the Texans' backups are somehow even less appealing, as the team signed Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates in the aftermath of the injury. That trio has combined for 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions on 609 pass attempts in their careers. Good luck, Houston.

Andrew Luck was placed on IR

In recent weeks it has become pretty clear Luck wasn't going to make an impact this season, and the Colts made it official Thursday. The question now is, after an aborted attempt at a comeback in 2017, what does this mean for Luck's future? It may mean nothing, but it's clear his recovery from this injury has gone poorly, and you have to view him with a skeptical eye going into next season. On the other hand, this might be the perfect time to buy low on Luck in Dynasty and keeper leagues, because we know how good he is when healthy and right.

Darren McFadden might be third on the depth chart?

Either the Cowboys are playing 12th dimensional chess with all of us, or McFadden really isn't going to be the guy. Going back to the offseason, we always just assumed it would be McFadden's job if and when Ezekiel Elliott's suspension came down. Even when Alfred Morris outperformed McFadden in the preseason and opened the season as the primary backup to Elliott, it was easy enough to explain; They were just keeping the injury-prone McFadden healthy for when they really needed him.

Well, they really need him now, and they might not even use him much. According to NFL Network, McFadden will be third on the depth chart Sunday, behind starter Alfred Morris and Rod Smith. He might just end up the change of pace back in Dallas, working in obvious passing downs behind the two bruisers in Morris and Smith. That could still leave him with a significant role, but it looks unlikely at this point McFadden is going to be more than a low-end Fantasy option. I wouldn't start him in Week 9.

Pierre Garcon was placed on IR

This one came as something of a surprise, given that we had no real indication the injury was this serious in previous days. Garcon suffered a non-displaced fracture in a small bone in his neck, an injury that would typically call for an eight-week recovery, according to ESPN. With only eight weeks left in the season, a return just wasn't in the cards for the veteran, though he should be fine for next season. Aldrick Robinson is expected to replace Garcon in the starting lineup, but no receiver in this passing game is recommended at this point.

Other notes