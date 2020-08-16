Smith (leg) was cleared for football activity Saturday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
It's a remarkable moment for the 36-year-old, who was at risk of having his right leg amputated following a severe injury late in the 2018 season. He's reportedly been impressing in workouts and has a chance to compete for the team's starting quarterback job. Whether or not Washington truly wants to give opportunities to a player of Smith's age rather than handing things over to presumed quarterback of the future Dwayne Haskins remains to be seen, but the clearance is nevertheless a momentous step in Smith's journey back to the field. He'll be activated off the PUP list Sunday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
