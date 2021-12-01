McKissic (neck) isn't practicing Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The pass-catching back scored both of Washington's touchdowns in a 17-15 win over Seattle on Monday before suffering a scary-looking head/neck injury in the fourth quarter. With Antonio Gibson and rookie Jaret Patterson being the only other running backs on Washington's roster, practice-squadder Wendell Smallwood could handle backfield snaps in obvious passing situations if McKissic is unavailable Sunday in Las Vegas.

More News