McKissic (neck) isn't practicing Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The pass-catching back scored both of Washington's touchdowns in a 17-15 win over Seattle on Monday before suffering a scary-looking head/neck injury in the fourth quarter. With Antonio Gibson and rookie Jaret Patterson being the only other running backs on Washington's roster, practice-squadder Wendell Smallwood could handle backfield snaps in obvious passing situations if McKissic is unavailable Sunday in Las Vegas.
