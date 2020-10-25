Allen completed 15 of 25 pass attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys.

Allen managed a season-best 7.8 yards per attempt while completing a 52-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin and adding a 15-yard strike to Logan Thomas in the second quarter. He wasn't especially productive the rest of the way but didn't need to do much as the Dallas offense struggled both before and after Andy Dalton (concussion) left the game. Allen now has a 4:1 TD:INT to go along with 474 passing yards over the last two games and will look to continue his respectably play next Sunday in another divisional matchup against the Giants.