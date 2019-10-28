Giants' Darius Slayton: Catches two TD passes
Slayton caught two of five targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.
Slayton made the most of his two grabs, which capped off back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter. He had totaled five catches for 60 yards over the previous two games, so this efficient effort was likely a pleasant surprise to fantasy owners who rolled the dice on him this week. Despite Slayton's performance in this one, the Giants have several other options ahead of him on offense, which far from guarantees him similar results in next Monday's home matchup against the Cowboys.
