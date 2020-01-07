Play

Lawrence recorded 38 tackles (24 solo), 2.5 sacks, one defended pass and one forced fumble across 16 games in 2019.

Lawrence impressed against the run in his rookie campaign, though he hasn't yet manifested the ability to consistently bring pressure as a pass rusher. The 2019 first-round pick stands to again play an integral role in New York's defense in 2020.

