Engram brought in six of nine targets for 46 yards in the Giants' 22-21 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for three yards.

The athletic tight end's final numbers were certainly serviceable, as he tied Sterling Shepard (toe) for the team lead in receptions and paced the Giants in targets. However, one of three looks Engram couldn't convert into a catch looms large of this narrow defeat, as his failure to bring in a perfectly thrown pass from Daniel Jones on third down with 2:14 remaining forced New York to punt the ball back to Philadelphia. The Eagles would go on to put together a game-winning drive, marring the fifth-year tight end's second-best statistical performance of the campaign. Engram also remains without a touchdown, so he'll look to atone for that and his ill-timed drop against the Buccaneers in a Week 8 Monday night showdown on Nov. 2.