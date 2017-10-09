Giants' Evan Engram: Quiet day, but bigger role to come
Engram had an uncharacteristically quiet game with four targets and no catches Sunday, but should be in for significant work going forward, given all the injuries to the team's receiving corps.
Engram was actually tied for second in the NFL among tight ends with 30 targets heading into Week 5, so it's strange he didn't receive more looks in a game where Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard left early and Odell Beckham left late. Even so, Engram is probably the team's best weapon at this point, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him line up at receiver on occasion, given how thin the team is at the position. At 6-3, 236 Engram runs a 4.42 40, so he's a matchup problem for most defensive backs.
More News
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...