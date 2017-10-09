Engram had an uncharacteristically quiet game with four targets and no catches Sunday, but should be in for significant work going forward, given all the injuries to the team's receiving corps.

Engram was actually tied for second in the NFL among tight ends with 30 targets heading into Week 5, so it's strange he didn't receive more looks in a game where Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard left early and Odell Beckham left late. Even so, Engram is probably the team's best weapon at this point, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him line up at receiver on occasion, given how thin the team is at the position. At 6-3, 236 Engram runs a 4.42 40, so he's a matchup problem for most defensive backs.