Gano make his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point tries Sunday in a Week 10 win over the Texans.

Gano didn't have a field-goal try until the fourth quarter, but he came through when called upon, nailing a 49-yarder with under two minutes remaining that put the game out of reach for New York. He's made 10-of-11 field-goal tries from beyond 40 yards this season and has also converted all 17 of his extra-point attempts. Gano is tied for fourth in the league with 18 made field goals this season, making him a decent option in fantasy leagues that include kickers.