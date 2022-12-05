Gano converted two field goals on three attempts and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-20 tie with Washington.

Gano hit from 48 yards out early in the second quarter and made a chip-shot 27-yarder just before halftime. With time running out in OT, he attempted to win the game from 58 yards out but came up short. It was the first time since Week 4 that the veteran kicker has missed a field-goal try, though it's unreasonable to pin much blame on him given the distance on the attempt.