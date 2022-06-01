Gano appears to have added to his special-teams skillset by practicing long snapping this offseason, Serena Burks of USA Today reports.

Gano's ability to provide a possible backup option behind current Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter should help solidify the kicker's spot on the team's roster heading into the 2022 season. The 35-year-old has been very consistent over the last two seasons with the Giants, making all but five of his 65 field-goal attempts and 38 of his 40 extra point tries over 33 games. Gano signed a three-year, $14 million contract just three months after joining the Giants in August of 2020 and is currently the only kicker listed on the team's official roster.