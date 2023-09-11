Hyatt didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's Week 1 40-0 blowout loss against the Cowboys.

The Giants drafted Hyatt in the third round of this year's draft to provide a boost to their passing game, but the team's offense struggled as a whole against Dallas' stifling defense Sunday. Hyatt was on the field for just 25 of New York's 70 offensive snaps, fourth-most among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton (47 snaps), Parris Campbell (47) and Isaiah Hodgins (42). It's uncertain where Hyatt stands in the pecking order, but he may struggle to produce if he's on the field less than half the time. The rookie will look to make a stronger impression in next Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.