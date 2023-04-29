The Giants selected Hyatt (hamstring) in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 73rd overall.

Hyatt is an interesting receiver prospect and the Giants make for an interesting landing spot. New York has a crowded receiver room with a mix of vets and developmental projects like Wan'Dale Robinson. Hyatt, who won the Biletnikoff Award in 2022, may not be a "complete" receiver, but his big-play ability is for real. He averaged 18.9 yards per reception in 2022 and caught 15 touchdowns. However, Hyatt has a light frame at 6-foot and 176 pounds and he had an interesting role as a vertical option out of the slot, so it remains to be seen how that will translate. If nothing else, Hyatt brings a speedy downfield element to the Giants offense.