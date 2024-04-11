The Giants signed Phillips (wrist) on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Phillips spent the last two years of his career with the Bills, and he'll stay in New York after agreeing to terms with the Giants on Thursday. The veteran defensive lineman has appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons, recording 35 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, while also deflecting seven passes. Phillips missed the Bills' final five games last year after sustaining a wrist injury, but once he's able to return to the field, he is expected to serve as one of the Giants' top rotational defensive lineman.