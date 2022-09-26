Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Gollday and Darius Slayton.