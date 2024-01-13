Thibodeaux finished the 2023 campaign with 50 tackles (26 solo), including 11.5 sacks, and added four pass defenses along with three forced fumbles over 17 games.

The Giants selected Thibodeaux fifth overall in the 2022 Draft with the hope that he'd develop into an elite pass rusher. Though he showed promising flashes in his rookie campaign, the Oregon product tallied just 4.0 sacks, but he boosted that number to a much more fantasy-friendly 11.5 sacks -- tied for 12th most in the league -- in Year 2. Thibodeaux still has plenty of room to grow, as the sacks dried up over the final four games of the season and his overall missed-tackle rate increased in comparison to the previous campaign. Still, with two years remaining on his rookie contract, there's little doubt that Thibodeaux is a key piece of the Giants' future plans.