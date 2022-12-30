Head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Williams (neck) will play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
After logging two straight limited practices to open Week 17 prep due to a lingering neck issue, coach Daboll said Friday that Williams is in line to continue operating as one of New York's starting defensive ends opposite of Jihad Ward come New Year's Day versus Indianapolis.
