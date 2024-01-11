Breida ended the regular season with 55 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown while catching 17 of 21 targets for 88 yards over 17 games.

Playing second fiddle behind a workhorse back like Saquon Barkley will rarely lead to noteworthy production, but even when Barkley sat out three weeks early in the campaign, Breida couldn't get much going on the ground as the Giants' starter. He did tally 78 total yards Week 4 against Seattle, but 48 of those came through the air, representing more than half of Breida's receiving yardage on the campaign. The seventh-year veteran's role decreased as the campaign wound down, and he played only eight offensive snaps without logging any stats over the final two weeks. That drop in opportunity came as New York gave rookie Eric Gray a longer look, perhaps signaling the team's desire to use him more as a ball carrier next season. Meanwhile, Breida is set to hit free agency and is far from a certainty to return to New York for a third campaign. He has durability going for him, having played all 34 regular-season games for the Giants over the past two campaigns, but after averaging a meager 2.7 yards per carry this season, he'll likely be looking at a backup role regardless of where he lands.