Giants' Odell Beckham: Ditches walking boot

Beckham didn't have a walking boot on his right foot at the Giants' facility Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.

In an unsurprising development, a superior athlete is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Beckham, in particular, worked out in the weight room Wednesday sans boot as he seeks to regain full mobility in his left ankle, according to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network. Once he achieves that step, Beckham will turn his focus to balance and strength. Considering where he stands, he should be running on all cylinders by the start of the offseason program in April.