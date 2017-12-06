Giants' Odell Beckham: Ditches walking boot
Beckham didn't have a walking boot on his right foot at the Giants' facility Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.
In an unsurprising development, a superior athlete is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Beckham, in particular, worked out in the weight room Wednesday sans boot as he seeks to regain full mobility in his left ankle, according to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network. Once he achieves that step, Beckham will turn his focus to balance and strength. Considering where he stands, he should be running on all cylinders by the start of the offseason program in April.
More News
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Hits IR, undergoes surgery•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Injury confirmed as season-ender•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Will need ankle surgery•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Surgery to be determined•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Undergoing surgery•
-
Giants' Odell Beckham: Leaves with ankle injury•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.